 Manchester United to meet Villareal in Europa League final | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Manchester United to meet Villareal in Europa League final

Manchester United have booked their place in the Europa League final, despite a 3-2 defeat against semifinal rivals Roma. Meanwhile, Spanish team Villareal edged past London side Arsenal to claim their finalists' spot.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani heads in a second to bring his side level

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani heads in a second to bring his side level

Manchester United advanced to the Europa League final on Thursday — winning 8-5 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The English side will play Villarreal in the final on May 26 in Gdansk, rather than their Premier League rivals, Arsenal.

What happened during the ties?

United's Edinson Cavani opened the scoring after 39 minutes, but Roma found the net twice in the space of three second-half minutes.

Cavani nodded United level, but a deflection off his teammate Alex Telles meant an own goal secured the win on the night for Roma. However, it was United who were left celebrating at the final whistle — having won 6-2 at Old Trafford a week earlier.

Spain's Villarreal reached the final after a goalless away leg in London gave them a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

The visiting side put in a disciplined display and rode their luck at times with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang twice hitting the post for Arsenal.

rc/wd (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Arsenal's Mesut Özil to sign deal with Istanbul's Fenerbahce: reports

The German footballer is the Premier League club's highest-paid player ever. According to Turkish reports, he is in advanced talks to join soccer club Fenerbahce later in January.  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  