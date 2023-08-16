Manchester United fans protest Mason Greenwood return

After charges of attempted rape were dropped, Manchester United have been conducting their own investigation into Mason Greenwood. Ahead of the new season, United fans protested against the striker's possible return.

Manchester United began the 2023-24 Premier League season with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday night, a match preceded by supporter protests against the potential return of striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January 2022 after an audio recording emerged on social media of an alleged sexual assault, accompanied by images and video footage of apparent injuries.

Following a police investigation, Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all of which the player denied.

In February 2023, the United Kingdom's Crown Prosecution Service dropped its case against him, saying that "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

Since his arrest, Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United, who have also been conducting their own internal investigation before deciding whether or not to allow him to return to the first team, for whom he scored 35 goals across two-and-a-half seasons from 2019 to 2022.

Message to United: 'History is going to judge you'

A decision was expected to have been made by the start of the new season but has been postponed, with the club saying it wants to share its findings with key stakeholders including its fan-advisory board and its women's team, three of whom are currently representing England at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Before and after England's quarterfinal win over Colombia, goalkeeper Mary Earps and midfielders Ella Toone and Katie Zelem were targeted on social media by apparent Manchester United fans petitioning them to support Greenwood's return.

On the ground in Manchester, however, other female supporters organized a demonstration ahead of the Wolves game behind a banner reading: "Female Fans Demand No Greenwood Return – End Violence Against Women."

"The message to Manchester United is; think about what you're doing. History is going to judge you," one of the organizers – all of whom are long-time United season ticket holders – told the news portal The News Movement outside Old Trafford.

"We feel that there is a lot at stake here. Footballers are huge role models for children and young people. Does Mason Greenwood deserve to earn a living? Yes. Should that be at Manchester United, where he's a role model to millions of children and young people across the world? Absolutely not."

'The charges have been dropped'

While other, male fans agreed, one countered: "The police have had a go and the charges have been dropped so, for me, nothing has happened and there's no case to answer."

To that argument, another protester, giving her name just as Em, told The News Agents podcast:

"A process is a process and a contract is a contract but, for me, this is not a contract issue; it's an ethics issue, a morality issue. If we want to move the sport forward in terms of proper respect for diversity and inclusion, then you have to take a more grown-up stance and back the supporters."

Another protest organizer told The Athletic: "This is a tipping point for the club. Are they going to side with commercialism and trophies and money? Or are they going to take the side of match-going fans, and the club being a social and community institution that we can be proud of, and proud to have as part of our identity?"

Manchester United have yet to decide whether Greenwood will return or not Image: Martin Rickett/empics/picture alliance

Manchester United fans split

The discrepancy between opinions voiced – often anonymously – online and those held by people on the ground is an increasingly common one in modern professional football.

Just in the last month in Germany, a section of Borussia Dortmund supporters raised objections to the signing of midfielder Felix Nmecha, who had drawn criticism for a series of homophobic social media posts.

But the issue is particularly acute in England's Premier League, where clubs make billions of dollars from global broadcast rights and sponsorship deals, but still rely on local supporters to actually physically attend their matches in the cities where they are based.

A similar split can also be observed on issues such as kick-off times being scheduled particularly early or late to suit television audiences, the prospect of a European or even global Super League and, most acutely in the case of Manchester United in recent months, the issue of a potential sale of the club to Qatar.

"My primary sense is that, in Manchester, among those supporters who go to the games, people don't want [Greenwood] to play, but how that plays out on social media and across the rest of the world, I'm not too sure," summarized Em, who also called for more vocal support from United's male supporters.

"There is support and there is vocal support," she said. "As so often, it's women leading this, but I'd like to see more men be vocal about it. Some of them are and we're grateful for that. But there's a lot of silence acceptance."

Does Erik Ten Hag want Greenwood back?

With United's England internationals set to remain in Australia until either the third-place play-off on August 19 or the final on August 20, a decision from the club on Greenwood in consultation with the women's team has been put back.

Indeed, with the England players then set to go on holiday, it's possible that an announcement won't be made until the September international break.

Either way, it is understood that, while the women's team – and other stakeholders – will be asked for their opinions, those opinions won't ultimately reflect the final decision, which will be made by chief executive Richard Arnold based on the outcome of the club's internal investigation.

Asked during United's pre-season tour of the United States earlier this month, head coach Erik Ten Hag said: "Of course, I have said my ideas and opinions but it's a club decision. We all have to accept that."

Potentially still short of a striker, despite the signing of Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund, it is understood that Ten Hag is open to the idea of Greenwood bolstering his squad's attacking options.

Further complicating matters is United's current financial situation. With the club having recently been fined €300,000 ($327,850) by European governing body UEFA for what the club described as "a minor break-even deficit" during the four-year period 2019-2022, the return of a prolific young striker who is already contracted to the club has an obvious sporting and financial attraction.

The question being asked by those United supporters protesting outside Old Trafford is therefore: what is more important?

Edited by Chuck Penfold.