 Manchester stabbing suspect detained under Mental Health Act | News | DW | 12.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Manchester stabbing suspect detained under Mental Health Act

The suspect in a shopping center stabbing attack in the British city of Manchester was initially investigated by counterterrorism police. Now, the man is being examined by mental health specialists.

The Arndale shopping center where the stabbing event took place is cordoned off.

A man who is suspected of stabbing five people on Friday in a Manchester shopping center has been detained under the UK's Mental Health Act after being assessed by doctors, police say.He was initially arrested on suspicion of terror offences.

Police now believe that the suspect, who is in his 40s, acted alone and there is not thought to be any further risk to the public.

The force said the man had been assessed by "specialist doctors" after being compulsorily detained.

Investigations are continuing into fully understanding the motives behind the attack.

Police said the man entered the shopping center on Friday armed with a knife. Two unarmed officers confronted him, but he chased them, forcing them to call for urgent assistance. The man was "lunging and attacking people" with a large knife, according to a police statement.

Emergency services at site of attacks (picture-alliance/dpa/PA Wire/P. Byrne)

Emergency services were quick to arrive

Several hospitalized

Initially, the suspect was arrested for serious assault, and later Greater Manchester Police said that he was arrested on charge of instigating "an act of terrorism."

The Arndale shopping center in central Manchester, where the attack took place, was evacuated following the attack. Videos showed police using a Taser to detain a man lying on the ground.

 Two women and a man were hospitalized, according to police. The other victims were "assessed and did not need to go to hospital," according to police.  

One of the victims was reportedly wearing a "thick jacket" so remained unharmed.

According to eyewitnesses, emergency services were quick to arrive and deal with the situation. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tweeted in praise of their response. 

kmm/tj  (AFP,Reuters,dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

UK: Stabbing attack in Manchester an 'act of terrorism'

Police have arrested a man in connection to the stabbing attack at a UK shopping center that has been labeled an "act of terrorism." (11.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Großbritannien Manchester | Messerstecherei Arndale Centre

UK: Stabbing attack in Manchester an 'act of terrorism' 11.10.2019

Police have arrested a man in connection to the stabbing attack at a UK shopping center that has been labeled an "act of terrorism."

Frankreich Polizei Messerangriff

Paris: Prosecutors open terror investigation into knife attack 04.10.2019

French prosecutors have announced they will launch a terror investigation into Thursday's knife attack, after four police officers in Paris were stabbed to death by a colleague.

UK Anschlag von Manchester | Hashim Ramadan Abedi in Libyen

UK arrests Manchester bomber's brother 17.07.2019

Libyan authorities have extradited the brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people outside a Manchester concert. British authorities believe he may have had prior knowledge of the deadly terror attack.

Advertisement