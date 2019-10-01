Manchester: Multiple stabbings in UK city were 'act of terrorism'

Police are investigating multiple stabbings at a UK shopping center in what they are calling an "act of terrorism." One man in his 40s has been arrested.
Investigators have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of terrorism after four people were stabbed at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester on Friday morning. Three of the victims were hospitalized.
Counter-terrorism detectives are now investigating the incident. One suspect was originally arrested on suspicion of serious assault and then later for instigating an "act of terrorism."
"He was initially arrested for serious assault and taken to police custody," Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson told reporters.
"He's now been arrested on suspicion, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism."
Screen shot from a video showing three police people running inside the Arndale shopping center, Manchester.
Three people hospitalized
The center has been evacuated. Two women and a man have been hospitalized and a third victim "has been assessed and did not need to go to hospital" according to a tweet by Manchester Greater Police.
"Given the location of the incident and its nature, officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation," said Greater Manchester Police.
According to eyewitnesses, emergency services were quick to arrive and deal with the situation. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tweeted a "thank you to our amazing emergency services."
Videos on social media show a heavy police presence and one man being tasered by police.
Police say the man lunged at his victims with a large knife.
