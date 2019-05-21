Manchester City lodge appeal to prevent Champions League ban

Manchester City lodged an appeal on Thursday with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following the threat of banning the Premier League outfit from participating in the 2020/21 Champions League.

City launched the legal proceedings as they believe the claims that they breached UEFA'S Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations are "entirely false".

TheEuropean governing body began an investigation after German news magazine Der Spiegel claimed City's Abu Dhabi owners had inflated sponsorship agreements to comply with FFP rules.

However, according to the Premier League champions, UEFA have not taken into account "a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence provided by Manchester City."

As a result, they launched an appeal to CAS against the decision to refer the club to the Investigatory Chamber of UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB). CAS has subsequently confirmed an arbitration procedure will now take place.

jsi/rt (AFP, Reuters)

