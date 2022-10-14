Kyiv bridge blast survivor tells his story

ConflictsUkraineKyiv bridge blast survivor tells his storyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMathias Bölinger10/14/2022October 14, 2022Amid a salvo of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, surveillance cameras captured the moment a man crossing a pedestrian bridge narrowly escaped a huge explosion. DW's Mathias Bölinger has met up with him, and heard his story of how that day unfolded.https://p.dw.com/p/4IBkiAdvertisement