Man takes hostage in Kyiv bank, threatens to detonate bomb

A man took a woman hostage at a bank in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday, threatening to detonate a bomb in his backpack.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook that the suspect walked into the bank in the Leonardo business center at midday and told employees that he had a bomb in his backpack. He then asked them to call police.

The suspect and branch manager remained in the bank.

"Employees of the banking institution left the office while the head of the branch remained there (as hostage). Police have begun negotiations with the terrorist and asked him to surrender," wrote Gerashchenko on Facebook, adding that a special police operation was underway.

In a later post, Gerashchenko continued to refer to the suspect as a "terrorist," and identified him as an Uzbeki national. The interior minister described him as mentally unstable and was not sure how serious the suspect's intentions were.

Police have begun negotiating with the suspect and asked him to surrender. Gerashchenko said the suspect wanted to give interviews to journalists.

Latest hostage situation

It is the third hostage situation in Ukraine in less than two weeks. Last month, a man carrying explosives took 13 passengers hostage on a bus in the western city of Lutsk. All hostages were later freed and the man was arrested.

On July 23, another man held a police chief hostage in Poltava before he was shot and killed by police. The hostage was unharmed.

kbd/stb (AFP, Reuters)