Man shot as protesters loot shops in Venezuela food crisis

A 29-year old man was shot dead on Thursday during protests over food and gas shortages in Venezuela, according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict.

The rights group, which did not name the suspected killer, said that the man was shot twice in the head. Two people were also injured by gunfire during the protests, according to a report by the AFP news agency.

General Adolfo Rodriguez, the military head of Bolivar state, told Reuters news agency that 10 people were arrested during what he called "riots." However, he did not provide any details on deaths at the protests.

Venezuela saw a spate of protests in several parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday. Protesters looted shops over food shortages and rising food prices, which have been exacerbated by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Hunger has taken hold of the people," Americo de Grazia, a member of parliament told El Universal, a Mexican newspaper.

Along with food, Venezuela is also facing a shortage of motor fuel, bogged down by a nearly redundant refining network and US sanctions. Venezuela currently has over 300 COVID-19 cases.

