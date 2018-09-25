 Man scales London′s Shard skyscraper in apparent free solo climb | News | DW | 08.07.2019

News

Man scales London's Shard skyscraper in apparent free solo climb

A man has climbed The Shard in London, seemingly achieving the ascent without aids of any kind. The well-known landmark is the highest tower in the European Union.

London Freeclimber scaling Shard tower (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Livingstone)

An unidentified climber on Monday scaled the 310-meter (1,017-foot) Shard skyscraper in the British capital, London, apparently without the aid of safety harnesses or ropes.

The man was sighted by witnesses on the tower at sunrise. He was reportedly taken in for questioning by police after reaching the top of the building.

London police say the man was not arrested after his feat.

The building has been climbed in the past, but its proprietors secured a court injunction against Alain Robert, popularly known as the French Spiderman, who wanted to make an attempt in 2012.  

In 2013, Greenpeace activists climbed the building as a protest against oil drilling in the Arctic.

The Shard, located on the banks of the River Thames near London Bridge, houses offices, restaurants, a retail arcade and a hotel. It was inaugurated in 2012.

  • Frankreich Aussicht vom Eiffelturm in Paris (picture-alliance/Norbert Schmidt)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    Viewed from above

    Whether in Berlin, London, Paris, Dubai or New York - skyscrapers and towers with views are popular places for photos in times of Instagram. Not only followers like spectacular views over a city.

  • BdT - Fernsehturm in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gambarini)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    TV Tower, Berlin

    The TV Tower (368 metres) on Alexanderplatz is the tallest building in Germany. If the weather is fine, you can see up to 40 kilometres from the observation deck. One floor above there is a restaurant that turns on its own axis in half an hour.

  • BdT Spätherbst am Großen Stern (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    Siegessäule, Berlin

    The Berlin Victory Column (1873) towers 69 metres above the Tiergarten. At the top of this historic vantage point in the German capital stands Victoria, the goddess of victory. The eight meter high figure is also called "Gold-Else".

  • Sommer in Berlin (DW/Elisabeth Jahn)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    View from "Siegessäule"

    285 steps lead up to the viewing platform at a height of 50 metres via a narrow spiral staircase. Around the Victory Column, car traffic rages on the place "Großer Stern", but the park landscape of the Tiergarten stretches all around.

  • Vereinigte Arabische Emirate Burj Khalifa (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    Burj Khalifa, Dubai

    It is almost impossible to photograph the highest building in the world (828 meters high) in its entirety. The building has become a landmark for the United Arab Emirates. Who wants to enjoy the panorama from above, takes the lift up to 452 meters height.

  • Vereinigte Arabische Emirate Blick von der Burj Khalifa auf die Dubai Mall (picture-alliance/imageBroker/W. Schäfer)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    View from Burj Khalifa

    Since the opening in 2010, this view of downtown Dubai has been possible in principle. On many days, however, haze and dust obscure the view of Dubai Mall and Fountain Lake, which in the dark surprises visitors with illuminated fountains.

  • Frankreich Aussicht vom Arc de Triomphe in Paris (picture-alliance/imageBroker/E. Bömsch)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    Tour Montparnasse, Paris

    In the skyline of the French capital, the Tour Montparnasse is an imposition for many. But the highest building of the French capital after the Eiffel Tower (300 meters) with a height of 210 meters offers the best view to all Parisian landmarks.

  • Frnakreich Yoga auf der Tour Montparnasse in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/Maxppp/Y. Foreix)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    View from Tour Montparnasse

    The viewing platform is open daily from 09:30 - 23:30. We recommend the day/night ticket for 23 euros, which allows two visits within 48 hours. The terrace of the Paris skyscraper overlooking the Eiffel Tower is also a popular location for yoga classes.

  • USA One World Trade Center in New York (CC By Anthony Quintano 2.0)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    One World Trade Center, New York

    It is the highest building in New York and is also called Freedom Tower. Because here the National 9/11 Memorial commemorates the victims of the terrorist attack of 2001. This is where the World Trade Center with the Twin Towers used to stand.

  • USA Aussicht vom One World Trade Center in New York (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lane)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    View from One World Trade Center

    With the elevators (Sky Pods) it goes in 47 seconds to the 102nd floor. Here New York lies at one's feet. The viewing platform extends over three different levels. All visitors must pass through the security checkpoint. Only a small bag is allowed. There is no cloakroom or lockers on site.

  • Deutschland Blick vom Maintower in Frankfurt am Main (picture-alliance/imageBroker/U. Kraft)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    Main Tower, Frankfurt

    With the Stop'n Watch telescope you can take a look at the banking district of the Main metropolis. As Frankfurt's only high-rise building to date, it invites visitors to a viewing platform at a height of 200 metres.

  • Deutschland Blick über Frankfurt am Main (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    View from Main Tower

    Frankfurt at night is a frequent photo motif. At #maintower you can find a selection of snapshots of the Main Tower visitors.

  • Großbritannien London Bridge Tower oder The Shard von Renzo Piano (Getty Images/M. Lloyd)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    The Shard, London

    The glass viewing platform under the top of the skyscraper "Shard" offers a unique view over the British capital on beautiful days. But the view to the Thames, the Tower Bridge, the City - the business centre or the famous power station of Battersea can also have a great attraction in light fog.

    Author: Ille Simon


tj/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Newsletter

