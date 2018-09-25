Man scales London's Shard skyscraper in apparent free solo climb

An unidentified climber on Monday scaled the 310-meter (1,017-foot) Shard skyscraper in the British capital, London, apparently without the aid of safety harnesses or ropes.

The man was sighted by witnesses on the tower at sunrise. He was reportedly taken in for questioning by police after reaching the top of the building.

London police say the man was not arrested after his feat.

The building has been climbed in the past, but its proprietors secured a court injunction against Alain Robert, popularly known as the French Spiderman, who wanted to make an attempt in 2012.

In 2013, Greenpeace activists climbed the building as a protest against oil drilling in the Arctic.

The Shard, located on the banks of the River Thames near London Bridge, houses offices, restaurants, a retail arcade and a hotel. It was inaugurated in 2012.

tj/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

