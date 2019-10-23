 Man killed by roller coaster at Berlin Christmas market | News | DW | 24.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Man killed by roller coaster at Berlin Christmas market

A busy Christmas market in the German capital has been cleared out after a man was crushed by a roller coaster. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

A German emergency doctor vehicle

A man was killed by a roller coaster at a Christmas market in Berlin on Saturday night, the city's fire department said. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Fire department spokesman Jens-Peter Wilke said the man was hit by the roller coaster and crushed underneath.

Firefighters responded to the incident shortly after 7 p.m., but attempts to revive the man on site were unsuccessful. A family that had been on the ride received psychological treatment. Berlin police said they did not suspect foul play. 

According to the fire department, the man was most likely a ride attendant.

The Christmas market, on a large parking lot on Landesburger Allee in Berlin's northeast, was closed after the incident. It had just opened on Friday.

wmr/aw (dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Related content

Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt, Gedenken an die Opfer

Germany prevented 7 attacks since Berlin Christmas market atrocity 23.10.2019

An attack like the one that left 12 dead in 2016 would not be possible today, says the head of the Federal Criminal Police Office. But the effects of online hate speech have officials worried for democracy in Germany.

Symbolbild Polizei

German police arrest Syrian terror suspect who 'bought bomb-making materials' 19.11.2019

German authorities say they've arrested a Syrian observed in chat networks seeking ingredients to make the explosive TAPT. When and where the suspect, allegedly with Islamist leanings, was planning an attack is unclear.

Jahrestag des Berliner Terroranschlags am Breitscheidplatz

Islamist terrorist took selfie outside Merkel's home 24.10.2019

The attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 was the worst act of Islamist terrorism ever on German soil. Newly publicized photos suggest the perpetrator scoped out other potential targets, including Chancellor Merkel's private residence.

Advertisement