Man holds synagogue attendees hostage in Texas: reports

Authorities in Colleyville, a city of about 26,000 in northeastern Texas, are negotiating with a man who has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during Saturday services, US media reported.

Colleyville police said they were conducting SWAT operations. Residents in the area were being evacuated, police said.

Around two hours after police first reported the incident, they said the situation was still ongoing.

A police officer was quoted as saying by the daily Dallas Morning News that it was unclear how many people are inside the building or whether anyone was armed.

The paper reported, citing police, that negotiators have made contact with somebody inside the synagogue who "they believe is a suspect."

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper said the service at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue was being live-streamed on Facebook, but the video was taken down. It said "muffled audio of what sounded like negotiations with police" could be heard.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the man mentioned his sister and Islam, used profanities and repeatedly said he thought he was going to die. Reuters news agency said the livestream cut off at around 2000 UTC.

The suspect took the synagogue's rabbi and three others hostage, according to ABC News. The man claims to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of attempting to kill US military personnel in Afghanistan and is serving an 86-year prison sentence at a prison in Fort Worth.

Shortly before the feed cut out, the man said, "You got to do something. I don't want to see this guy dead," according to the AP news agency.

There were no immediate reports of injuries inside the building.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

fb/sms (Reuters, AP)