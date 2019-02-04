Man drowns dog in self-defense in German lake

A swimmer at a Bavarian lake pushed a dog under water after it bit his arm and wouldn't let go. The dog's 83-year-old owner may face charges of negligent bodily harm after the victim was treated for serious injuries.
A 49-year-old man attacked by a German Shepherd on Monday evening at a lake in Schwarzenbach an der Saale, Bavaria, says he drowned the dog in self-defense.
It is unclear why the dog attacked, but it bit the man in the arm while he was on the beach. Onlookers tried to pry the animal's jaws loose, to no avail. Seeing no other option, the man dragged the dog into the lake, where he drowned him.
"The dog lunged for the man whilst still on a leash and bit him in the arm," said a local police spokesperson. "It was self-defense."
The 83-year-old owner of the dog, which was on a leash, now may face charges of negligent bodily harm.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
js/rt (AP, dpa)
