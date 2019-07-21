Man dies at Germany's Open Beatz Festival after Ferris wheel fall

A 31-year-old reveler died after falling from a ride at the Open Beatz Festival in Bavaria, police said Sunday.

The man was treated by an emergency doctor at the site before being transferred to hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Police said they were investigating what caused the man to fall from the Ferris wheel.

The festival's organizers expressed their condolences on Facebook: "We wish all family members, relatives and those affected strength and unity at this difficult time."

Open Beatz in the town of Herzogenaurach is the largest open-air electronic music festival in southern Germany, drawing some 20,000 people each year.

