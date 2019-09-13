 Man convicted of killing Berlin woman after 32 years | News | DW | 17.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Man convicted of killing Berlin woman after 32 years

A German court has sentenced a man to life in prison for brutally killing a woman over three decades ago. Investigators tracked down the defendant thanks to DNA samples found on the victim's dress.

Berlin Landgericht Prozess Klaus R. wegen Tötung einer Frau 1987 (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

DNA evidence played a key role in solving a 1987 Berlin murder, with a German court finding a 61-year-old defendant guilty and sentencing him to life in prison on Tuesday.

According to the verdict, the man met the victim through a newspaper ad and the two had several sexual encounters. The affair was kept secret as the mother of two was living with the children's father at the time.

However, the two got into an argument during one of his visits to the woman's apartment in Berlin's Neukölln neighborhood, in the presence of her young son. The child was two years and eight months old when the incident took place.

The woman apparently demanded money to continue seeing the man, with him growing "aggressive and violent," according to chief judge Matthias Schertz. The defendant proceeded to choke the victim and then stab her several times in the neck.

He then left the apartment, leaving the child to wait with his mother's body until his older brother came back from school.

Watch video 01:50

Berlin seizes crime clan's properties in laundering probe

Found through DNA samples

Investigators were initially unable to solve the crime, forcing them to halt the probe in 1991. However, prosecutors reopened the case in 2015 to apply modern DNA analysis to samples found on the woman's dress. Additionally, a witness provided details on the relationship between the defendant and the victim.

The defendant, identified as Klaus R. in accordance with German privacy laws, claims that he had never had sex with the woman and had not seen her on the day of the murder. The presiding judge dismissed the claims on Tuesday as "not credible."

The defense has pledged to appeal the verdict.

dj/msh (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Berlin seizes crime clan's properties in laundering probe  

Related content

Pianistin Clara Schumann

The power woman of classical music: Clara Schumann 13.09.2019

Two centuries after her birth, the composer, critic, impresario, pianist, celebrity, mother and Robert Schumann's wife — and not necessarily in that order — is recognized as a 19th century power woman.

USA Mutmaßliche Opfer von Jeffrey Epstein mit Anwalt

Epstein accusers testify weeks after his pre-trial suicide 27.08.2019

Several of Epstein's accusers have spoken during a hearing in the late financier's sex-trafficking case in New York. Up to 30 people were expected to address the Manhattan court.

Fußball | Iran vs. Bolivien

Iran: Female soccer fan dies after setting herself on fire 10.09.2019

An Iranian woman known as the "Blue Girl" set herself on fire after being handed a prison sentence for trying to enter a soccer stadium. Her death sparked outrage on social media, with some calling for a stadium boycott.

Advertisement