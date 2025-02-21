  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German electionUkraine warMiddle East crisis
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CrimeUnited States of America

Man convicted for trying to kill author Salman Rushdie

Nik Martin with AP, Reuters
February 21, 2025

Hadi Matar could receive up to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie at a New York event in 2022.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qs6B
A photo of author Salman Rushdie with a darkened glass over his right eye
Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed at an event in New York in 2022Image: Penguin Random House

A man was convicted of attempted murder on Friday for the stabbing of novelist Salman Rushdie in New York nearly three years ago.

Hadi Matar, 27, was found guilty after a little less than two hours of deliberations following a trial in Chautauqua County Court.

Matar ran onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution on August 12, 2022, and stabbed him more than a dozen times.

The attack left the 77-year-old prizewinning novelist blind in one eye.

Rushdie also received injuries to his head, neck, torso and left hand. His liver and intestines were also damaged, which required emergency surgery and months of recovery.

Matar was found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

The second conviction was ordered for the stabbing of Henry Reese, the co-founder of a non-profit group that helps exiled writers, who conducted the talk with Rushdie that morning.

Matar could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

Nik Martin is one of DW's team of business reporters based in Bonn.
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The public attack on Salman Rushdie, seen here, shook the literary world

Salman Rushdie attempted murder trial begins

Salman Rushdie attempted murder trial begins

Jurors will be shown photos and videos from the day of the 2022 attack, when a man rushed onstage at a literary conference in New York and attacked acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie.
Rule of LawFebruary 10, 2025
Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie was stabbed many times in the span of seconds

Salman Rushdie testimony describes attack in graphic detail

Salman Rushdie testimony describes attack in graphic detail

Salman Rushdie recalled the day he was attacked in 2022, saying his attacker hit him repeatedly while "stabbing, slashing."
Rule of LawFebruary 11, 2025