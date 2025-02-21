Man convicted for trying to kill author Salman Rushdie

Hadi Matar could receive up to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie at a New York event in 2022.

A man was convicted of attempted murder on Friday for the stabbing of novelist Salman Rushdie in New York nearly three years ago.

Hadi Matar, 27, was found guilty after a little less than two hours of deliberations following a trial in Chautauqua County Court.

Matar ran onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution on August 12, 2022, and stabbed him more than a dozen times.

The attack left the 77-year-old prizewinning novelist blind in one eye.

Rushdie also received injuries to his head, neck, torso and left hand. His liver and intestines were also damaged, which required emergency surgery and months of recovery.

Matar was found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

The second conviction was ordered for the stabbing of Henry Reese, the co-founder of a non-profit group that helps exiled writers, who conducted the talk with Rushdie that morning.

Matar could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.