Man charged over suspected Trump assassination attempt

CrimeUnited States of AmericaMan charged over suspected Trump assassination attemptBeenish Javed09/17/2024September 17, 2024A man suspected of trying to assassinate Donald Trump has been charged with federal gun crimes. Prosecutors say additional and more serious charges could follow. Court documents reveal the suspect camped outside Trump's golf course with a rifle.