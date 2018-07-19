 Man Booker 2018 longlist includes Michael Ondaatje and first-ever graphic novel | Books | DW | 24.07.2018

Books

Man Booker 2018 longlist includes Michael Ondaatje and first-ever graphic novel

Nick Drnaso's dystopian graphic novel Sabrina joins 12 other works by six British, two US, two Canadian and two Irish writers on the longlist for the 2018 Man Booker Prize. The Golden Man Booker winner is also featured.

Großbritannien Michael Ondaatje gewinnt The Golden Man Booker in London (Imago/ZUMA Press/R. Tang)

A work exploring the contemporary "fake news" phenomenon is the first graphic novel longlisted for the annual Man Booker Prize for fiction. Nick Drnaso's Sabrina is being promoted by the publisher as "a landmark graphic novel about a missing woman, a viral video and the horrors of fake news."

Chosen from 171 submissions, the longlisted books also include Warlight by Canadian Michael Ondaatje (pictured above), who earlier this month was awarded a Golden Man Booker for the best work of fiction from 50 years of the prize for his celebrated work, The English Patient.

The list also includes four debut novels in addition to well known American novelist, Rachel Kushner, a National Book Award finalist in 2013 for The Flamethrowers (2013).

"Some of those we have chosen for this longlist feel urgent and topical, others might have been admired and enjoyed in any year," said Kwame Anthony Appiah, the chair of the judges.

"All of these books - which take in slavery, ecology, missing persons, inner-city violence, young love, prisons, trauma, race — capture something about a world on the brink," Appiah said.

American author George Saunders took home the prize in 2017 for Lincoln in the Bardo.

A bearded man holds up a book (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/R. Tang)

US short story writer George Saunders won the Man Booker Prize in 2017 for his first novel

Capturing a "world on the brink" 

Written by a 29-year-old Chicago-based cartoonist and illustrator, Sabrina signifies the broadening scope of the literary fiction genre. 

"Given the changing shape of fiction, it was only a matter of time before a graphic novel was included on the Man Booker longlist," said the judges, who also praised Drnaso's ability "to express an idea about what's invisible — an idea about uncertainty, and the different kinds of holes that missing people leave in our lives."

Read morePolish novelist Olga Tokarczuk wins Man Booker International Prize for translated novel 'Flights'

The six finalists will be announced on September 20, with the winner to be awarded on October 16 at a black-tie dinner at London's Guildhall.

The winner receives 50,000 pounds (€56,000).

sb/ss (dpa, AP)

  • Sara Danius (Getty Images/AFP/J. Ekstromer)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal

    Until this year, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

  • Autor Salman Rushdie (Imago/I Images/D. Haria )

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie

    While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

  • Bob Dylan holding a speech (picture alliance/dpa/V.Bucci)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan

    He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

  • Thomas Mann with a cigar (picture-alliance/dpa/Bifab)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann

    Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

  • Elfriede Jelinek (Imago/Leemage/S. Bassouls)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek

    When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

  • Boris Pasternak (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak

    The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

  • Dario Fo (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    'Not literature': Dario Fo

    When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not real literary figure with an international standing." The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

  • Sir Winston Churchill with cigar and dog (picture-alliance/AP-Photo)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill

    Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

  • Frankreich Jean-Paul Sartre Philosoph (picture alliance/AP Images)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre

    The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

  • Joseph Rudyard Kipling ca. 1905 (Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling

    Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)


