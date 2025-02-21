Man badly hurt in Berlin Holocaust memorial stabbing

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at Berlin's Holocaust memorial, police have said.

Police said emergency workers were at the scene "to care for several people who had to witness the events."

What we know about the attack

The Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that police had sealed off the site in the city center and were carrying out a search.

Police told the newspaper the man had been injured with a sharp object and was taken by the fire brigade to hospital.

Police later said the victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The attack was said to have taken place on the northern side of the sprawling Holocaust memorial, near the US Embassy. Police said the perpetrator was still at large on Friday evening and that there was no initial indication regarding a potential motive for the crime.

Police spokesman Florian Nath told the Berliner that the weapon used in the attack had also not been found.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe is a memorial to the Jewish victims of the Holocaust, designed by the architects Peter Eisenman and Buro Happold.

It is a 1.9-hectare (4.7-acre) site covered with 2,711 concrete slabs or "stelae," arranged in a grid pattern on a sloping field.

Edited by Sean M. Sinico