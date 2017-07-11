Man arrested near Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence

A man was arrested near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and charged with weapons-related offenses, the US Secret Service said.

Suspect known to law enforcement already

A 31-year-old man, from San Antonio, Texas, was detained by uniformed officers on the street near a government complex that houses the vice president's residence and the US Naval Observatory.

The arrest was sparked by an "intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas," said the department. The suspect could be could be experiencing a mental health crises and may be armed with a AR-15 rifle, according to the bulletin. He "has been experiencing paranoid delusions of people," the bulletin added.

The man was then charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, said Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police.

Police said a rifle and ammunition were recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

The official residence is still vacant, because of renovation to the home Harris and her husband have not moved in yet. Harris is staying at Blair House, a guest home for the White House.

