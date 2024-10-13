Man arrested at Trump's California rally on gun charges

The 49-year-old man was stopped in a black SUV by deputies and was found in possession of two guns and a high-capacity magazine.

A man arrested at a security checkpoint near Donald Trump'sCalifornia rally on Saturday faces gun charges after he was found in possession of two guns and a high-capacity magazine, authorities said Sunday.

The 49-year-old man was stopped in a black SUV by deputies from the Riverside County sheriff's office and taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

"The incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," the office said in a statement.

jsi/wd (Reuters)