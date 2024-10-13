Man arrested at Trump's California rally on gun charges

The 49-year-old man was stopped in a black SUV by deputies and was found in possession of two guns and a high-capacity magazine.

A man arrested at a security checkpoint near Donald Trump's California rally on Saturday faces gun charges, authorities said Sunday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, according to the sheriff's office.

The 49-year-old man was stopped in a black SUV by deputies from the Riverside County sheriff's office and taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

"The incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," the office said in a statement.

The Republican presidential candidate's rally took place in the Coachella Valley, an area known for its annual music and arts festival.

Jail records show the suspect, who resides in Las Vegas, was released on $5,000 (€4573) bail on Saturday.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on January 2, 2025, according to online records.

jsi/wd (Reuters, AP)