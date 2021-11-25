Man against machine: Defying a giant

The other residents of Lützerath accepted RWE's compensation offer and moved away. Only Heukamp refused to go and continues to run his farm on the edge of the lignite mine. A David-and-Goliath saga that’s hit the international headlines. The farmer has even received a visit from the young icon of the environmental movement Greta Thunberg. Germany's new coalition government, which includes the Greens, wants an earlier phase-out of lignite-based electricity. A boost for farmer Heukamp, who says there’s no need to demolish his property. And in any case, he's not going anywhere. A report by Miodrag Soric.