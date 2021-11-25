 Man against machine: Defying a giant | Reporter - On Location | DW | 29.01.2022

Reporter

Man against machine: Defying a giant

Eckardt Heukamp is refusing to budge: He's the last remaining resident of Lützerath in North Rhine-Westphalia, situated on the edge of a huge open-cast lignite mine. The energy giant RWE wants to dig, but Heukamp is digging in his heels.

Watch video 12:30

The other residents of Lützerath accepted RWE's compensation offer and moved away. Only Heukamp refused to go and continues to run his farm on the edge of the lignite mine. A David-and-Goliath saga that’s hit the international headlines. The farmer has even received a visit from the young icon of the environmental movement Greta Thunberg. Germany's new coalition government, which includes the Greens, wants an earlier phase-out of lignite-based electricity. A boost for farmer Heukamp, who says there’s no need to demolish his property. And in any case, he's not going anywhere. A report by Miodrag Soric.

