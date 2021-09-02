 Mamma Mia! Is ABBA headed for a comeback after 40 years? | Music | DW | 02.09.2021

Music

Mamma Mia! Is ABBA headed for a comeback after 40 years?

A mysterious social media post has puzzled ABBA fans — what do the four Swedes have in store for their fans on September 2?

  • Abba band members in bright costumes perform at the 1974 Eurovison contest in Brighton, England.

    ABBA forever!

    It all started with 'Waterloo' in 1974

    ABBA's success story began with the song "Waterloo," which they performed at the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton, England in 1974. From then on, band members Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad started an ABBA craze, which lasted the eight years of their band's existence. ABBA has sold more than 380 million records.

  • Members of the band ABBA embrace each other after winning Eurovision in 1974 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    ABBA forever!

    ABBA: the hit-makers

    The year before their Eurovision win, ABBA didn't make it into the Swedish pre-selection of the contest. Perhaps this failure made their success the following year with "Waterloo" written by Benny Andersson (left) all the sweeter. Numerous hits followed; songs like "Dancing Queen," "Money, Money, Money," "Super Trouper," and "The Winner Takes it All" remain radio favorites to this day.

  • ABBA performs on stage in 1979 before the crowd at the UN General Assembly (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Frehm)

    ABBA forever!

    Concerts around the world

    In 1977, ABBA went on their first world tour, performing in Europe and Australia, where they had many fans. In the same year "ABBA: The Movie" celebrated its world premiere in Australia. The group also performed for charity, including at the UN General Assembly in New York in 1979 (pictured). Even today, the proceeds from the hit song "Chiquitita," which was performed there, go to UNICEF.

  • The pair of couples smiling and looking into the camera in flashy costumes (Getty Images/AFP/O. Lindeborg)

    ABBA forever!

    ABBA: Taking a break since 1982

    What at first worked so harmoniously in the 1970s — pop music written and performed by two couples who were best pals — became strained by the 1980s. Both couples divorced, and in 1982 ABBA "took a break," as Lyngstad put it. But they haven't gotten back together since. Although two new songs were announced for 2019, they still haven't been released.

  • Photos of the band members in recent years from left to right: Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad und Benny Andersson

    ABBA forever!

    An end to the ABBA break in sight?

    The official website of the Eurovision Song Contest announced in the summer of 2020 that five new ABBA songs could be released in 2021, according to the BBC. The band also wanted to go on tour as "ABBAtars" ― with holographic avatars playing on stage instead of the band members themselves.

  • Bjorn Ulvaeus und Benny Andersson standing in front of the movie title Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Getty Images/J. Phillips)

    ABBA forever!

    Productive despite the time off

    While Agnetha and Frida have resumed their solo careers in recent years, Benny and Bjorn continued to work together, such as on the stage musical "Mamma Mia!" featuring ABBA songs. The production was turned into the 2008 movie of the same name, with a follow up in 2018 titled "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Ulvaeus and Andersson are shown here at the latter's premiere.

  • An exterior view of the museum with a large poster of the band members in front of it (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Fichter-Wöss)

    ABBA forever!

    An ABBA museum in Stockholm

    Not many bands have a museum dedicated to them, but ABBA does. In 2013, ABBA The Museum opened in Stockholm and remains immensely popular. Among the interactive installations is a karaoke booth where visitors can record their voices singing along to the hits, and 3D holograms of the band members dancing, which will eventually tour in 2021.

  • Wax figures of the band members of ABBA at the museum in Stockholm with a crowd taking pictures of them (picture alliance/dpa)

    ABBA forever!

    A wax band

    ABBA have also been made into three-dimensional wax figures in the Stockholm Museum, where many of the band's eye-catching costumes can be found. In some parts of the interactive exhibition, visitors can learn the dance moves that go with the music. Once in a while, Frida, Bjorn, Benny or Agnetha even call the museum to talk to the lucky visitor who happen to be closest to the "Ring Ring" phone.

  • Close-up of Bjorn Ulvaeus wearing glasses.

    ABBA forever!

    New ABBA songs on the horizon?

    In an interview with the "New York Times" and with Australia's "Herald Sun," 76-year-old Bjorn Ulvaeus promised that the history-making band would come out with new songs this fall. It would be the first time in 40 years. Apparently, Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog (71), Benny Andersson (74) and Anni-Frid Lyngstad (75) have already been meeting in the studio.

    Author: Verena Greb, Louisa Schaefer


They proudly present souvenirs from the 1970s, reminisce about concerts and post photos of their favorite band online. Die-hard fans of the greatest Swedish music group of all time couldn't be more excited: It's "a lifelong dream come true" for some; others write they "don't have words" for their excitement.

A puzzling ABBA tweet has fans on edge.

It shows a picture of four bright golden rings on a black background, and the words "02.09.21 — Join us at #ABBAVoyage" with a reference to the website of the same name. Does it hint at the band's comeback 40 years after the official end? Or is it about new songs or a tour, as fans suspect? What would the return of the band mean for the music world?

Reunion was long thought to be impossible

ABBA were part of the "super league of the music business," writes music historian Carl Magnus Palm in ABBA: Story and Songs Compact. They have sold at least 380 million albums since their breakthrough at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), some estimates even put it at 500 million records. After the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid, whose initials make up the group's name, are the most successful band of all time.

Their hits are evergreens. "Waterloo," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)", "The Winner Takes It All" and many other songs from their eight studio albums graced the charts worldwide.

  • Abba 1978 (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

    10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

    'Dancing Queen'

    It is ABBA's biggest hit ever. "Dancing Queen" was the second track on their fourth album "Arrival" from 1976. The Swedish band picked up the disco sound that was trending in the US and gave it a Europop twist. "We knew immediately it was going to be massive," member Agnetha Faltskog said. It became a classic that still brings joy to any dance floor.

  • Abba at the Grand Prix d'Eurovison de la Chanson 1974 (AFP/Getty Images/O. Lindeborg)

    10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

    'Waterloo'

    The winning entry for the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, this is the song that led to ABBA's worldwide fame. Written specifically for the contest, it was selected as the best song from the competition's history for its 50th anniversary in 2005. Referencing Napoleon's surrender at the Battle of Waterloo, it tells the story of a woman who "surrenders" to the man she loves.

  • ABBA

    10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

    'SOS'

    Released in 1975, this was ABBA's first major worldwide hit after "Waterloo." The Who's Pete Townshend called it "one of the best pop songs ever written." John Frusciante, Peter Cetera, Chris deBurgh as well as Portishead are among the musicians who later covered the catchy hit.

  • Abba members in kimonos singing beside a grand piano (picture-alliance/empics/P. Toscano)

    10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

    'Money Money Money'

    ABBA's attitude and outrageous costumes had something uniquely naive that rejoices fans of kitsch to this day. These kimonos were famously worn in the video for "Money, Money, Money." By the time this single from the album "Arrival" was released in 1976 after "Dancing Queen," ABBA was definitely very rich. That didn't matter, as everyone agreed, it "must be funny, in the rich man's world."

  • ABBA

    10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

    'Fernando'

    Released in 1976, this single became one of the best-selling tracks of all time. The song tells the story of two veteran freedom fighters from the war between Texas and Mexico meeting again: "There's no regret, If I had to do the same again, I would, my friend, Fernando..." Bjorn Ulvaeus once said he liked to write "little stories" with his songs.

  • Abba 1974 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

    'Knowing Me, Knowing You'

    "Breaking up is never easy..." This 1977 song is one their first to deal with the break-up of a relationship, years before it would become their own reality. ABBA was composed of two married couples: Agnetha Faltskog was with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad with Benny Andersson. Both of their marriages collapsed at the height of their popularity.

  • ABBA (Imago/Zuma/Keystone)

    10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

    'The Winner Takes It All'

    Reflecting the end of a romance, this 1980 track has an aura of sadness that appeared as difficulties in the members' relationships arose. Bjorn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog announced they were divorcing in 1979, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson in 1981. However, the band kept touring together. Ulvaeus, who wrote the lyrics, has often claimed the song was not based on his own experience.

  • ABBA (picture alliance/Photoshot)

    10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

    'Mamma Mia'

    This 1975 chart-topper became the title of a musical based on ABBA's songs and musical romantic comedy starring Meryl Streep. "Mamma mia" is Italian which literally translates as "My mommy," but is used to express surprise or excitement.

  • Abba 1977 (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gus)

    10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

    'Chiquitita'

    The title of this 1979 song also borrows from another language, as "chiquitita" is a Spanish term of endearment for a woman meaning "little one." In contrast to ABBA's disco hits, this track opens with a lullaby feel; its chorus is powerful ear candy, "Chiquitita, you and I know..." The video shows the band members singing with a huge snowman.

  • Abba on stage in 1982 (picture alliance/dpa)

    10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

    'Voulez-Vous'

    This time with a title from French, "Voulez-Vous," means "do you want" and is a disco track that appeared on the 1979 album of the same name as well as on many compilation albums. ABBA never officially announced that it had dissolved, but the band stopped being active as a group in 1982. Now they've announced they would be releasing their first new material in 35 years.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier (ct)


Despite personal crises between the band members and a hiatus in 1982 — it has lasted to this very day — their music is still a commercial success. To date, ABBA are said to have made about €2 billion ($2.4 billion) in profits.

For a long time, a reunion looked remote, as all four band members categorically rejected getting back together. In 2000, they turned down the offer of a €1 billion world tour.

Media report about a new tour

The #ABBAVoyage tweet has fueled the debate about a possible comeback. In fact, the band has recently hinted that new songs were in the making.

In 2018, Björn said ABBA were recording two songs, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," according to Britain's NME magazine. A release date was kept vague until May 2021 when Björn said the new songs would come out this year, NME reported, in turn referring to the Australian Herald Sun.

ABBA, two emn and two women on stage

ABBA were known for their interesting stage outfits

Speculation is and has been rife on social media. Back in 2017, Benny hinted in the Daily Telegraph that the band would go on tour again after a quarter of a century, not in person, but by putting "ABBAtars" on stage — holograms of the band members frozen in their 1970s looks.

The Sun referred to an unnamed source, saying ABBAVoyage is a show with ABBA onstage using hologram technology. The British tabloid also mentioned plans to build a small stadium in London for the start of the tour next spring.

The end of a myth?

Despite their hiatus ABBA never disappeared. Björn and Benny wrote musicals that were celebrated in London's West End or on Broadway in New York. Mamma Mia! has thrilled more than 60 million visitors since its premiere in 1999 and was turned into a film in 2008 starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan. It's considered one of the most successful musicals ever. With their cover versions, popular performers including Cher and Erasure also put ABBA songs back in the charts time and again.

MAMMA MIA! film poster

'Mamma Mia!' — the 2008 film is based on the successful musical

ABBA songs are big with the LGBTQ community, too, and in 2010, 28 years after their last studio recordings, they were inducted into the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The four Swedes are pop legends and the artists are in their 70s, so do they really need a comeback? "I want people to remember us as the young, dynamic group," Björn pointed out in 2013 on popular German TV show, Wetten dass...?.

Perhaps ABBAVoyage will simply reinterpret the familiar image of ABBA, much like Mamma Mia! and the new versions of their songs. Whatever the band is planning — the fans are ready.

This article has been translated from German.

