Mamma Mia! Is ABBA headed for a comeback after 40 years?

They proudly present souvenirs from the 1970s, reminisce about concerts and post photos of their favorite band online. Die-hard fans of the greatest Swedish music group of all time couldn't be more excited: It's "a lifelong dream come true" for some; others write they "don't have words" for their excitement.

A puzzling ABBA tweet has fans on edge.

It shows a picture of four bright golden rings on a black background, and the words "02.09.21 — Join us at #ABBAVoyage" with a reference to the website of the same name. Does it hint at the band's comeback 40 years after the official end? Or is it about new songs or a tour, as fans suspect? What would the return of the band mean for the music world?

Reunion was long thought to be impossible

ABBA were part of the "super league of the music business," writes music historian Carl Magnus Palm in ABBA: Story and Songs Compact. They have sold at least 380 million albums since their breakthrough at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), some estimates even put it at 500 million records. After the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid, whose initials make up the group's name, are the most successful band of all time.

Their hits are evergreens. "Waterloo," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)", "The Winner Takes It All" and many other songs from their eight studio albums graced the charts worldwide.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Dancing Queen' It is ABBA's biggest hit ever. "Dancing Queen" was the second track on their fourth album "Arrival" from 1976. The Swedish band picked up the disco sound that was trending in the US and gave it a Europop twist. "We knew immediately it was going to be massive," member Agnetha Faltskog said. It became a classic that still brings joy to any dance floor.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Waterloo' The winning entry for the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, this is the song that led to ABBA's worldwide fame. Written specifically for the contest, it was selected as the best song from the competition's history for its 50th anniversary in 2005. Referencing Napoleon's surrender at the Battle of Waterloo, it tells the story of a woman who "surrenders" to the man she loves.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'SOS' Released in 1975, this was ABBA's first major worldwide hit after "Waterloo." The Who's Pete Townshend called it "one of the best pop songs ever written." John Frusciante, Peter Cetera, Chris deBurgh as well as Portishead are among the musicians who later covered the catchy hit.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Money Money Money' ABBA's attitude and outrageous costumes had something uniquely naive that rejoices fans of kitsch to this day. These kimonos were famously worn in the video for "Money, Money, Money." By the time this single from the album "Arrival" was released in 1976 after "Dancing Queen," ABBA was definitely very rich. That didn't matter, as everyone agreed, it "must be funny, in the rich man's world."

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Fernando' Released in 1976, this single became one of the best-selling tracks of all time. The song tells the story of two veteran freedom fighters from the war between Texas and Mexico meeting again: "There's no regret, If I had to do the same again, I would, my friend, Fernando..." Bjorn Ulvaeus once said he liked to write "little stories" with his songs.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Knowing Me, Knowing You' "Breaking up is never easy..." This 1977 song is one their first to deal with the break-up of a relationship, years before it would become their own reality. ABBA was composed of two married couples: Agnetha Faltskog was with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad with Benny Andersson. Both of their marriages collapsed at the height of their popularity.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'The Winner Takes It All' Reflecting the end of a romance, this 1980 track has an aura of sadness that appeared as difficulties in the members' relationships arose. Bjorn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog announced they were divorcing in 1979, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson in 1981. However, the band kept touring together. Ulvaeus, who wrote the lyrics, has often claimed the song was not based on his own experience.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Mamma Mia' This 1975 chart-topper became the title of a musical based on ABBA's songs and musical romantic comedy starring Meryl Streep. "Mamma mia" is Italian which literally translates as "My mommy," but is used to express surprise or excitement.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Chiquitita' The title of this 1979 song also borrows from another language, as "chiquitita" is a Spanish term of endearment for a woman meaning "little one." In contrast to ABBA's disco hits, this track opens with a lullaby feel; its chorus is powerful ear candy, "Chiquitita, you and I know..." The video shows the band members singing with a huge snowman.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Voulez-Vous' This time with a title from French, "Voulez-Vous," means "do you want" and is a disco track that appeared on the 1979 album of the same name as well as on many compilation albums. ABBA never officially announced that it had dissolved, but the band stopped being active as a group in 1982. Now they've announced they would be releasing their first new material in 35 years. Author: Elizabeth Grenier (ct)



Despite personal crises between the band members and a hiatus in 1982 — it has lasted to this very day — their music is still a commercial success. To date, ABBA are said to have made about €2 billion ($2.4 billion) in profits.

For a long time, a reunion looked remote, as all four band members categorically rejected getting back together. In 2000, they turned down the offer of a €1 billion world tour.

Media report about a new tour

The #ABBAVoyage tweet has fueled the debate about a possible comeback. In fact, the band has recently hinted that new songs were in the making.

In 2018, Björn said ABBA were recording two songs, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," according to Britain's NME magazine. A release date was kept vague until May 2021 when Björn said the new songs would come out this year, NME reported, in turn referring to the Australian Herald Sun.

ABBA were known for their interesting stage outfits

Speculation is and has been rife on social media. Back in 2017, Benny hinted in the Daily Telegraph that the band would go on tour again after a quarter of a century, not in person, but by putting "ABBAtars" on stage — holograms of the band members frozen in their 1970s looks.

The Sun referred to an unnamed source, saying ABBAVoyage is a show with ABBA onstage using hologram technology. The British tabloid also mentioned plans to build a small stadium in London for the start of the tour next spring.

The end of a myth?

Despite their hiatus ABBA never disappeared. Björn and Benny wrote musicals that were celebrated in London's West End or on Broadway in New York. Mamma Mia! has thrilled more than 60 million visitors since its premiere in 1999 and was turned into a film in 2008 starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan. It's considered one of the most successful musicals ever. With their cover versions, popular performers including Cher and Erasure also put ABBA songs back in the charts time and again.

'Mamma Mia!' — the 2008 film is based on the successful musical

ABBA songs are big with the LGBTQ community, too, and in 2010, 28 years after their last studio recordings, they were inducted into the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The four Swedes are pop legends and the artists are in their 70s, so do they really need a comeback? "I want people to remember us as the young, dynamic group," Björn pointed out in 2013 on popular German TV show, Wetten dass...?.

Perhaps ABBAVoyage will simply reinterpret the familiar image of ABBA, much like Mamma Mia! and the new versions of their songs. Whatever the band is planning — the fans are ready.

This article has been translated from German.