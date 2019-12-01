Malta: Robert Abela to replace scandal-tarnished Joseph Muscat as PM

Robert Abela won a Labour Party leadership contest in Malta early on Sunday, meaning he will be the European Union country's next prime minister.

Incumbent party leader and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was forced to resign after coming under immense pressure for his handling of the political and legal debacle stemming from the 2017 car bombing that killed investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

A lawyer, Abela beat out Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne for leadership of the Labour Party. He will be sworn in on Monday.

Considered an outsider who has only been a member of parliament since 2017, Abela had sided with critics of the investigation into Caruana Galizia's murder.

The 42-year-old is the son of former Maltese President George Abela.

He has promised to engage citizens and focus on social issues, such as affordable housing.

