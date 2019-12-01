 Malta: Robert Abela to replace scandal-tarnished Joseph Muscat as PM | News | DW | 12.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Malta: Robert Abela to replace scandal-tarnished Joseph Muscat as PM

Robert Abela will be sworn in on Monday. Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was forced to resign over a probe into the murder of an investigative journalist.

Robert Abela and Chris Fearne sit together at a Labour Party Congress in Paola, Malta (Reuters/D. Lupi)

Abela (left) beat out Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne for the Labour Party leadership post

Robert Abela won a Labour Party leadership contest in Malta early on Sunday, meaning he will be the European Union country's next prime minister.

Incumbent party leader and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was forced to resign after coming under immense pressure for his handling of the political and legal debacle stemming from the 2017 car bombing that killed investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Read moreHow a journalist's murder haunts Malta's ruling elite

A lawyer, Abela beat out Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne for leadership of the Labour Party. He will be sworn in on Monday.

Considered an outsider who has only been a member of parliament since 2017, Abela had sided with critics of the investigation into Caruana Galizia's murder.

The 42-year-old is the son of former Maltese President George Abela.

He has promised to engage citizens and focus on social issues, such as affordable housing.

cw/dr (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Malta is a wake-up call

Within just a few years, Malta turned into a mafia state. This must be a wake-up call for the EU to be more proactive in its fight for the rule of law, says DW's Barbara Wesel. (02.12.2019)  

Malta: Journalist's murder has 'seriously damaged' relations with EU

Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat is waiting to step down despite weeks of protests over alleged ties to the murder of a prominent journalist. An investigation by EU lawmakers has only increased concerns. (03.12.2019)  

Malta's premier to step down over journalist murder probe

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said he will step down in January. He has been under intense public pressure over a murder probe into the 2017 car bombing that killed investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. (01.12.2019)  

How a journalist's murder haunts Malta's ruling elite

Two years after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta's political class have found themselves entangled in the murder investigation. DW sits down with her family and EU lawmakers in search of justice. (05.12.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Malta Protest vor Büro von Premierminister Jospeh Muscat in Valetta

Malta's Joseph Muscat at the precipice over journalist murder 01.12.2019

Europe was shocked by the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, an anti-corruption reporter and tireless critic of Maltese politicians. The trail seems to reach to the closest aides of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Malta Ministerpräsident Joseph Muscat zum Fall Daphne Caruana Galizia

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign 29.11.2019

Joseph Muscat has announced he intends to step down, according to a leading national newspaper. Muscat's decision comes as controversy mounts over a probe into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Malta Mord an Daphne Caruana Galizia

Inside Europe: EU puts pressure on Maltese leader 20.12.2019

EU lawmakers during the week voted to support a resolution calling on Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to step down with immediate effect. They argued he risks compromising a probe into the brutal murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist who exposed government corruption. Keith Walker speaks with DW correspondent Teri Schultz about the latest developments in Brussels.

Advertisement