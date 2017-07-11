 Malta: Police question ex-prime minister in journalist murder probe | News | DW | 21.08.2020

News

Malta: Police question ex-prime minister in journalist murder probe

Former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been questioned by the police regarding the 2017 assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Muscat said he is not considered a suspect.

Former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in 2019 (Reuters/G. Mangiapane)

Former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was interrogated by police Friday in connection with the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat was at police headquarters in Floriana, just outside the capital, Valletta, for about 90 minutes.

"The police declared on the record I am not being investigated in connection with this case," he told reporters after emerging from the building.

He said his questioning was "practically all related to a statement that was in the public domain." The statement had been published in local newspaper the Times of Malta, but he did not give more details.

The newspaper linked Muscat's questioning to his alleged relationship with businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of planning Caruana Galizia's murder.

Three men accused of planting a bomb in Caruana Galizia's car are currently on trial in Valletta.

Read more: Opinion: Malta is a wake-up call

Protesters in December hold up pictures of Daphne Caruana Galizia (DW/T. Tosidis)

Widespread protests led to Joseph Muscat's resignation

What is Muscat's alleged involvement?

Muscat resigned as prime minister in January following widespread outcry and public protests at his government's handling of the murder case.

Billionaire Fenech accuses Muscat's former closest adviser, Keith Schembri, of being the real mastermind of the murder plot. Muscat has repeatedly denied any involvement or knowledge of the crime.

Schembri was arrested in December but released without charge shortly afterwards. He denies any involvement in the murder.

Caruana Galizia's assassination in a car bomb in October 2017 caused international outrage. She reported on corruption at the highest levels of Malta's government and was described as a "one-woman Wikileaks." Her family continue to fight for justice for her murder.

Watch video 26:06

Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo on Conflict Zone

ed/nm (AFP, dpa)

