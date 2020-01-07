 Malta ignores distress calls from migrants at sea: NGO | News | DW | 14.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Malta ignores distress calls from migrants at sea: NGO

Malta is ignoring pressing calls for help from Libyan migrants at risk of drowning in the Mediterranean Sea, Sea rescue organization Alarm Phone has said. Their inflatable boat is out of fuel and losing air.

Migrants on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea

File photo

Some 110 people crossing the Mediterranean Sea in an inflatable boat were at risk of drowning on Saturday, according to the sea rescue organization Alarm Phone. The aid organisation accused the Maltese government of ignoring their calls for help.

Alarm Phone received a distress call early Saturday morning with news that 110 migrants coming from Libya were at risk of drowning in the Mediterranean Sea. After 30 hours at sea, the travelers' inflatable boat has lost a significant amount of air, the organization said on Twitter. The migrants were in a rescue area under the jurisdiction of Malta at the time of their distress call.

The rescue organization tried to contact Maltese authorities overnight, but did not receive a response, they said.

Read more: Opinion: Malta is a wake-up call

A tanker moved near to the boat early Saturday morning, Alarm Phone added, but has since moved away without offering assistance.

"The people on board are panicking and the situation is getting worse," the organization warned.

The Maltese government has not commented on the situation.

Women and children aboard

Among the migrants are 10 women and three children, the Times of Malta reported on Saturday, quoting an Alarm Phone spokeswoman, who also said the boat had no fuel and was losing air.

The Maltese military said it is monitoring the situation but cannot provide any details, the paper wrote.

According to its website, Alarm Phone is a telephone hotline offering support to refugees in distress in the Mediterranean Sea. The organization does not carry out rescue operations itself, but instead draws attention to emergency situations at sea.

Watch video 26:06

DW asks who is protecting the murderers? Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo on Conflict Zone

kp/jlw (epd, kna)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Related content

Rettungsschiff «Eleonore» Kapitän Claus-Peter Reisch

Malta: German migrant rescue ship captain wins appeal 07.01.2020

The German captain of a Mediterranean migrant rescue ship has had a conviction overturned by a Maltese court. Claus-Peter Reisch helped over 200 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

BG Flüchtlingskrise Griechenland/Türkei

Refugee crisis in Greece: Anger and foreboding grow on Lesbos 02.03.2020

Turkey is letting refugees leave the country for the EU. Many travel via the Greek island of Lesbos, where some locals are up in arms: They do not want more asylum seekers. DW's Florian Schmitz reports from the island.

Begleitung der Ocean Viking auf dem Mittelmeer

Ocean Viking saves 182 people in distress on Mediterranean 19.02.2020

In one day, sea rescue vessel Ocean Viking received distress calls to come to the aid of two boats carrying displaced people across the Mediterranean. DW reporter Miodrag Soric witnessed the rescue operations firsthand.

Advertisement