Malta: German migrant rescue ship captain wins appeal

A Maltese appeals court on Tuesday overturned a conviction against the German captain of a ship that rescused migrants.

Claus Peter Reisch was found guilty in May of not having the correct ship registration to enter Maltese waters, when he transported migrants in the Mediteranean Sea.

The Court of Criminal Appeal ruled that the captain did not have the specific intent to break the law, and overturned the original judgment as well as revoking the €10,000 ($11,200) fine.

Read more: Sea-Watch rescuers slam 'shameful' German, EU refugee policy

"We are pleased that the long wait is over," said the spokesman of the sea rescue NGO Mission Lifeline Axel Steier.

"Wow, unbelievable," Reisch tweeted. "I won."

The Mission Lifeline vessel, Eleonore, had been carrying 234 migrants in June 2018, under Reisch's control. Then rescue was controversial but the boat was eventually allowed to dock in Malta and the migrants were distributed among EU states.

The Mediterranean Sea is a popular entry point for migrants from North Africa and the Middle East, but many die en route owing to overcrowding on boats. Several private and publicly-funded organizations operate rescue missions in the region.

Watch video 01:46 Share Malta court to rule in Reisch case Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Vo2r Malta court to rule in case of rescue-ship captain Reisch

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/rt (dpa, epd)