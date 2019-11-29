Malta: Businessmen Yorgen Fenech charged over journalist murder

Maltese businessmen Yorgen Fenech was charged with being an accomplice in the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Saturday. Fenech pleaded not guilty.

The billionaire hotelier was arrested on his yacht 10 days ago in relation to the 2017 car bombing that killed Caruana Galizia. He was also arraigned on the further charge of promoting, organizing or financing a group with the intention of committing a crime.

Read more: New arrest in Malta journalist murder puts focus on political corruption

Fenech will reappear in court within the next 15 days to start the compilation of evidence against him.

Fenech offered to give evidence against government insiders if he were issued a pardon earlier in the week. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat refused to issue a pardon on Friday.

Caruana Galizia was an investigate journalist who exposed government corruption before her death. Her murder and its aftermath has thrown Malta into political chaos.

Protest in Valletta on Friday in front of Maltese parliament

Pressure mounting for prime minister to resign

It has been alleged that Fenech has close ties to associates of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. Local newspaper The Times of Malta reported that the prime minister plans to announce his resignation imminently, following angry protests in the streets of Valletta.

"What we now expect is the prime minister to leave office and to leave parliament,'' said Corinne Vella on Saturday, sister of Caruana Galizia.

A spokesman for the prime minister said on Saturday that Muscat "has pledged various times he wants to see this case through. He will make announcements in due course." A resignation date of January 18 has been suggested by some local media.

Fenech had previously implicated Muscat's chief of staff Keith Schembri, who resigned from his government post earlier this week. Schembri was questioned by police but ultimately released as they said they did not have enough evidence to hold him.

Two more members of Muscat's Cabinet also stood down earlier this week.

Watch video 01:24 Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign

ed/sms (AP, AFP)

