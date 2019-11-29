Malta: Businessmen Yorgen Fenech charged over journalist murder

Maltese businessmen Yorgen Fenech was charged with being an accomplice in the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Saturday. Fenech pleaded not guilty.

The billionaire hotelier was arrested on his yacht 10 days ago in relation to the 2017 car bombing that killed Caruana Galizia.

It has been alleged that Fenech has close ties to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. Local newspaper The Times of Malta reported that the prime minister plans to announce his resignation imminently.

More to come...

ed/sms (AP, AFP)