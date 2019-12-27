Malmo vandals saw legs off Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue

A statue of Swedish soccer talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic was targeted by vandals who sawed off its legs, police in the city of Malmo said on Sunday.

The act of vandalism is the latest of several attacks on the statue of Ibrahimovic, who had been lauded as a legend at the football club Malmo FF. Police said they have launched an investigation but that suspects have not yet been identified.

The 3-meter (10-foot) statue was cemented into place in October and is adjacent to the stadium of the club, where the striker started his career. The unveiling was witnessed by around 1,000 fans who chanted "Zlatan!” during the ceremony.

Anger over investment

However, for some fans, the mood has soured since November when the player announced that he would buy a stake in Stockholm-based premiership club Hammarby.

Ibrahimovic filed a "hate crime" after the statue was attacked with fire and paint, and word "Judas" was daubed across the front door of his Stockholm home.

The mood appears to have changed since October, when the statue was unveiled in front of fans

In December, vandals sawed off part of the figure's nose and covered the golden statue in silver paint.

Malmo's deputy mayor, Frida Trollmyr, told the AFP news agency that she partly understood the reasons, but condemned the act.

"I can understand that many people are disappointed in Zlatan's behavior but vandalizing a statute is simply unworthy. Better to express your dissatisfaction in a democratic way," Trollmyr said.

At the time of the unveiling, Ibrahimovic said having such a statue in one's hometown was "the biggest thing that can happen to a person.”

The 38-year-old recently signed a six-month contract with Italy's AC Milan, having spent two seasons in the US with the club Los Angeles Galaxy.

Before moving to the US, the larger-than-life Ibrahimovic played for — and earned trophies with — an array of Europe's top teams, such as Amsterdam's Ajax, AC Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United.



Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows He was back Champion bodybuilder and ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has a statue in front of the house where the Austrian actor was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal. In October 2011, Schwarzenegger returned to his hometown to officially open a museum dedicated to his life, the contents of which includes memorabilia, statues and even dumbbells.

Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows Question Marx The German philosopher Karl Marx once said: "Surround yourself with people who make you happy." But not everyone was pleased when China gifted a statue of the socialist revolutionary in 2018 to his hometown of Trier to celebrate his 200th birthday. A German group representing victims of Communism said at the time: "We say yes to a debate about Marx, but no to his worship."

Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows Head wrong A bust of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was met with mirth at its unveiling in 2017. The Portuguese star's head was designed by artist Emanuel Santos to commemorate an airport being renamed after him in Madeira. However, it looked nothing like the ex-Real Madrid forward which sparked many amusing memes on social media. The bust was replaced by a more representative impression a year later.

Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows Bad A statue of Michael Jackson, commissioned by Fulham F.C. owner Mohamed Al Fayed, was unveiled outside the club's stadium to a mixed reaction in 2011. The decision made the club a "laughing stock" according to fans. Al Fayed responded defiantly saying: "If some stupid fans don't understand and appreciate such a gift this guy gave to the world, they can go to hell." In 2013, the statue was removed. Author: John Silk



rc/stb (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.