 Mallorca without tourists: the impact of the coronavirus epidemic | DW Travel | DW | 20.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Mallorca without tourists: the impact of the coronavirus epidemic

Without tourists, the Germans' favorite island is facing ruin. It's entirely uncertain when the vacationers can return for holidays.

Spanien | Coronavirus | Mallorca

"It's a disaster," says Stefan Huber, owner of a local delicatessen shop in the middle of Palma's old town. "We have had a 90% drop in sales compared to last year." Should tourism in Mallorca not pick up soon, things will be tough for the Frankfurt native. Fixed costs in one of the island capital's most sought-after shopping streets are high. Even if his landlord gives him some discount and he has had put his employees on short-time work. "At some point, the reserves will be used up."

Spain, Mallorca, Stefan Huber in his shop

Stefan Huber in his delicatessen shop: How long he will be able to keep his business going is uncertain

Many retailers in his neighborhood have already given up. "For rent" is posted every few meters on a shuttered storefront. Only a few pensioners stroll across the town hall square just around the corner on this winter morning. There's never much going on here in the middle of January. But the one or other group of vacationers would certainly snap a few selfies in front of the gnarled olive tree or sit on one of the sunny bar terraces with a latte — if it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic.

80% fewer tourists

This winter, everything has been different. All the cafés and restaurants are closed, as are the two chic hotels whose rooms look directly onto the baroque facade of the town hall. Since the federal government declared Mallorca a risk area in August, there has been practically no tourism on the island.

According to the Balearic statistics office, only two million vacationers came to Mallorca in 2020 — a drop of more than 80% compared to the previous year, when there were almost 12 million. Instead of €15 billion ($18 million) as in 2019, tourists on the Balearic Islands spent only €1.8 billion in the past year.

Spain | A deserted Playa de Palma beach on Mallorca

Social distancing is currently not a problem along the usually busy Playa de Palma

Mallorca is extremely dependent on its business with vacationers, which accounts for more than a third of its economic output. Every third employee works in the hotel and restaurant industry, plus retailers like Stefan Huber, who are also dependent on tourism, and other sectors that profit indirectly from it. If the engine starts to sputter, the consequences are immediate.

The number of unemployed has skyrocketed in recent months. At the end of 2020, there were almost 85,000 on the Balearic Islands, about 23,000 more than a year earlier.

Number of families seeking food bank help doubled

Miguel Ángel Colom experiences firsthand what this means for people on a daily basis. He is the president of a civic association in Palma that distributes food to those in need. For months, the line of those who come here to pick up their package of pasta, sugar, oil and canned goods has been getting longer and longer. "The situation is getting more precarious," Colom says. "After all, we live from tourism. Without vacationers, everything comes to a standstill here."

During the year of the pandemic, the number of families seeking help from him has doubled to 600. In the past, he says, it was mainly immigrants who were affected. "Now, Mallorcans are also coming. People who never even thought they'd have to go to the food bank someday."

Miguel Angel Colom in his food bank

An increasing number of people have to rely on help. Miguel Ángel Colom provides food to those in need

Spanish social welfare payments are not enough, and even the money from the coronavirus aid programs is far from reaching everyone. According to recent reports in the island's media, 36,000 people came to the city's social welfare office seeking help last year — that's 9% of Palma's population.

So far, the government has averted the worst by funding generous short-time work schemes for months. At the turn of the year, almost 31,000 employees on the Balearic Islands benefited from this. The situation is currently particularly difficult for businesses and the self-employed.

People like German chef Helmut Clemens, who until recently ran three restaurants in Palma's city center. Now there are only two. He has already had to close one for insufficient profits. "We are on the edge of the abyss," he says.

This is due not only to the lack of tourists, but also to the coronavirus-related restrictions of recent months. As of late, bars and restaurants on the island are only allowed to offer delivery and out-of-home service. There is no financial compensation for the losses, says Clemens, who is also vice chairman of the Mallorcan Gastronomers Association. Within a year, 17,000 jobs have been lost in his industry alone, he said. "I assume that 40% of all catering businesses will not make it.

Mallorca, Spain people protesting against COVID restrictions

The desperation grows: Mallorcans demonstrate on January 13 against the tightening of the coronavirus restrictions

Tourism season will probably not start at Easter

The situation is correspondingly tense. Last week's protest showed just how much, when several thousand angry restaurateurs marched through downtown Palma despite a ban, paralyzing traffic, throwing eggs and demanding the resignation of the regional government.

The government, however, is facing a dilemma. On the one hand, it is working on a strategy to boost tourism as soon as possible; on the other, it is desperately trying to get the infection figures, which have been rising for weeks, under control.

The quarantine regulations and mandatory PCR tests currently make travel to Mallorca almost impossible. And that is unlikely to change anytime soon. At least privately, the island's hoteliers admit that they no longer expect the usual start of the season in the Easter week. Presumably it is not going to start up again until June at the earliest. For Stefan Huber, that might be too late. "I've set June as my deadline," he says. "If things don't pick up again by then, I'll shut down. For good."

  • Two lonely walkers on the beach, Cala Formentor, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/D. Schoenen)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Summer vacation does not get better than this

    Five hundred kilometers (300 mi) of coastline, sleepy bays like Cala Formentor (photo), warm temperatures until autumn — makes the largest Balearic island a holiday hotspot. Individual travelers, package holiday makers or celebrities — Mallorca offers accommodation in every price range. And you can get there quickly and inexpensively: from Frankfurt the flying time is only two and a half hours.

  • Mountain village Valldemossa, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/F. Heuer)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    How it all began

    In 1833, a regular ferry service was established between Barcelona and Mallorca. But it was a couple of lovers that made the island a sought-after destination. Writer George Sand and pianist Frédéric Chopin spent the winter of 1838/39 in a monastery in the mountain village of Valldemossa (photo). The novel, which was written there and describes the island, triggered Mallorca's first tourist boom.

  • Deserted, miles of sandy beach, bay of Alcudia, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Schmidt)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Longing for sun, sea, nature

    The first tourists at the beginning of the 20th century mainly came from the Spanish mainland and Great Britain. They sought nature and romance. Mallorca's beaches are still mostly undeveloped, like those of Calvià and Alcúdia (photo). In 1935 the mild climate already attracted 50,000 tourists, in 1950 there were 100,000 and in 1960 the million mark was broken.

  • Crowds of tourists crowded on the beach, El Arenal, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Margais)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Seaside holiday boom

    In the 60s, mass tourism really picked up speed. Huge hotels sprung up along the coast, and pioneers of package tourism such as Neckermann and Dr. Tigges invested diligently. Germans wanted affordable, carefree beach holidays, which is what they got here. The small fishing village El Arenal, twelve kilometers from the island capital Palma, soon become unrecognizable.

  • Bucket drinking with straws, El Arenal, Malalorca, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    The Ballermann party mile

    In the early 80s, El Arenal turned into the epicenter for party holidaymakers. In addition to Germans, the British and Scandinavians come here to party till they drop. The "Ballermann 6" turned into the notorious meeting place for German drinking orgies. It's a Teutonic corruption of "Balnearia," the name for the beach stalls, which are set up at intervals of 500 meters and numbered from 1 to 15.

  • Beach of Es Portixol and the Cathedral of Saint Mary, Palma, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/ZB/J. Kalaene)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Palma: City of culture with beaches

    The 400-year-old cathedral is the landmark of the island capital Palma and also its most visited sight. Until the coronavirus crisis, the 400,000 inhabitants struggled with over-tourism, mainly because of cruise ships that docked here and flooded thousands of visitors into the alleys of the old town. In 2019, over 7 million foreign guests stayed overnight on Mallorca.

  • Flowering almond trees, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Wittek)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Almond blossom a natural spectacle

    The spring and low season in Mallorca begins with the almond blossom. The first tourists enjoy the still relaxed atmosphere on the island, the picturesque towns and villages in the interior and the varied nature. Over a third of the island is a protected landscape area.

  • Mountain biker in the Tramuntana mountains with sea view, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/N. Eisele-Hein)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    The call of the mountain

    Those who love a sporting challenge are drawn to the Tramuntana mountains, which, with several 1000-meter (3280 ft.) peaks, cover the northern and western parts of the island. Mountain bikers can find breathtaking trails — like here at Cap Formentor. Hikers take the long-distance hiking trail GR 221 and racing cyclists the steep serpentines of the mountain passes.

  • Coastal town harbor Port de Sóller, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Tack)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    A paradise for water sports

    A highlight is to experience Mallorca from the water. Those who cannot afford a yacht can at least enjoy the flair of the romantic fishing ports such as Cala Figuera, Porto Colom or Port Sollér. In former times, via the harbor of Soller, oranges that were grown in the mallorquin mountains were shipped to France.

  • Finca Ca'n Coll with pool, Soller, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/K.-F. Schöfmann)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Finca, an alternative to huge tourist hotels

    Those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of the beaches can rent a finca, a country estate with all the amenities of the inland. Here, relaxation sets in all by itself. No matter whether sun worshippers, party hoppers, people seeking peace and quiet or active holidaymakers — on Mallorca everyone can find their place. After all, four million German holidaymakers a year can't be wrong.

    Author: Anne Termèche


DW recommends

Goa economy bears the brunt of India's coronavirus lockdown

Goa, a western coastal state and major tourist destination, is welcoming visitors after months under a COVID-19 lockdown. But the comeback has been slow, and often painful.  

How coronavirus brought Spain's health care system to its knees

The Spanish health care system is considered one of the best and most efficient in the world. But it has failed during the coronavirus crisis. DW finds out why.  

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pandemic worsens poverty in Spain  

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  