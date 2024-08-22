Mallorca taxi driver accuses German police of brutal attack

A Spanish taxi driver said that four German police officers from Essen attacked him over a lost cellphone.

Four German holidaymakers in the Spanish island of Mallorca have been accused of assaulting and badly injuring a 71-year-old taxi driver, German media reported on Thursday.

The police department of the western German city of Essen has said it is aware of the incident and is investigating if members of its force were involved.

According to the victim, who spoke to Spanish newspaper El Diario de Mallorca, the attack took place after he had dropped off the men, who had been partying in Mallorca's district of German bars and restaurants, known as "Schinkenstrasse."

"I thought they were going to kill me," the driver told El Diario.

Taxi driver accused of stealing

The German nationals were picked up at the popular party street, two of which were visibly drunk, the 71-year-old said. They drove in his car until they got to the destination, where they paid him for his services.

But in that moment, one of the passengers realized that a cellphone was missing. The taxi driver told El Diario that he helped them search for it and after they urged him to call the police, they suddenly accused him of having robbed it.

"They started hitting me and kicking me. I told them to stop, but it was no use," the 71-year-old said.

The victim suffered from broken bones and had to be taken to the hospital, German broadcaster WDR reported. According to the taxi driver, the men were from Essen and showed him their German police identification, as he cried for help.

Suspects flew back to Germany

Police in Essen say they are looking into the incident, but said the investigation is being carried out by Spanish authorities in Mallorca, WDR reported.

Essen police added that police identification badges would have read NRW (North Rhine-Westphalia) as the place of work and not Essen.

According to WDR, the four holidaymakers were arrested on the Spanish island, after authorities arrived on the scene, but they were released and are said to have already flown back to Germany.

