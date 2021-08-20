 Mallorca′s disappointing vacation season | DW Travel | DW | 20.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Mallorca's disappointing vacation season

In the second coronavirus pandemic summer, the tourism on the vacation island remains sluggish. While many are facing existential fears, the police are grappling to get the illegal open-air parties under control.

Spain coronavirus pandemic - Tourists on a beach on Mallorca

Beaches are full again, but will it be enough to save many tourism dependent businesses?

Normally, Paul Patrovsky would be working non-stop at the moment, showing tourists the hidden corners of Palma's old town, explaining the history of the cathedral's origins and telling them where to eat the best tapas. Instead, the 56-year-old guide, who is from the Czech Republic but came to the island back in 1988, has more free time than he would like. Demand for his services is meager in the second COVID summer on Mallorca. "If it's four excursions a week, then it's already a lot," he says. That's significantly less than in normal years, when he's out with tourist groups virtually every day in August.

Spain, Mallorca | Few people mingling outside Palma's cathedral

It is far less crowded around Palma's cathedral these days

Only two thirds of the hotels are open

The current climate on the vacation island is tense again this summer. In contrast to last year, tourist travel is possible again, but not to the same extent as before the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 2.5 million passengers were handled at Mallorca's airport in July. That is still almost 50% less than in July 2019. The hotel association estimates the average occupancy rate on the island in these days at 65%, whereas in normal years, everything is booked out in August. In addition, because of the low demand, just two-thirds of the approximately 700 hotels are currently open at all.

"Things are better than they were last year," Patrovsky says. "But it's not enough to get through the winter."

Tens of thousands of islanders working in the tourism sector only have regular income for six to eight months of the year. So when business is bad in the summer, it's not enough by far for many. "We've also had a slumping economy at home for months," says Patrovsky. His shopping is now only done at cheap supermarkets. He can only make ends meet to a certain extent because his wife has a crisis-proof government job. "Despite everything, I count myself among the privileged. Others have been hit much harder."

Portrait of tourist guide Paul Patrovsky

Paul Patrovsky currently has more free time than he would like

In the resorts the hospitality sector is struggling to survive

For example, the many restaurant owners who for months were only allowed to open under certain restrictions — if at all. At times, only take-out service was permitted; later, strict limits on the number of guests were imposed.

Around 40% of businesses will not survive the pandemic, estimates Helmut Clemens, vice chairman of the hospitality association. Especially since the government's aid payments, which were promised months ago, have still not arrived. "Particularly in the tourist areas along the coast, the restaurant owners are struggling to survive," says the German-born guide, who runs several pubs on the island.

And this despite the fact that the tourism season on the island initially got off to a promising start. The COVID infection numbers were low thanks to months of restrictions, the vaccination drive had started well, and German tour operators in particular reported a high demand for vacations on Mallorca.

But then everything turned out quite differently. After the Balearic government relaxed the anti-coronavirus regulations, the first tourists arrived — mainly from mainland Spain and Germany — and the infection rates shot up again.

The Balearic health authorities identified illegal open-air parties as the main source of infection.

Spain | Mallorca | people gathered at night for an impromptu open-air party

Nighttime parties like these here at the beach of Arenal are causing an increase in the number of infections

The police on call all night long

At the two most important tourist spots, Playa de Palma and Magaluf, there has been a lot of nightlife for months.

In addition, after months of deprivation, the local young people now want to catch up on everything that they were denied recently. For weeks now, the police have been on constant duty at night to break up mass drinking and illegal parties.

In the meantime, a ban on any social contact from 1 am. to 6 a.m. has been reinstated.

Nevertheless, the seven-day incidence skyrocketed, prompting the German government to declare all of Spain a high-incidence area in July. Because of the associated quarantine requirement for those travelers who have not been vaccinated or recovered from the disease, this was a hard blow to Mallorca's tourism industry. In addition, the Spanish Ministry of Health has now also classified several German states as risk zones — making it even more difficult for holidaymakers to enter Mallorca.

Spain, Mallorca | Marion Kell at her market stand selling clothes and hats

Marion Kell sells tailor-made clothes on the Plaça Major

So these days, Palma's old town doesn't have the usual August crowds. To the chagrin of Marion Kell. The native of Holstein is a tailor, has lived on the island for many years and sells self-made hats and shirts at her stand on the Plaça Major in the middle of Palma. Last year, she was very worried at times, she says. "I had real existential fears then." That's no longer the case, she says. "The business is at least running at half capacity." On top of that, she says, she received support payments as a self-employed worker. "You learn to appreciate every euro."

39 cruise ships expected to arrive in September

Paul Patrovsky is also trying to see things positively. In order not to sit around idly at home, he has applied to work as an extra on a German TV production that was made on the island. "Totally exciting to see what it's like to work there," he says.

And it's almost a bit of a shame that that's all over now. In September, he will probably be in greater demand in his actual job again. Over the course of four weeks, 39 cruise ships will be mooring in the port of Palma — with many thousands of vacationers on board who will want to see Palma's old town.

  • Two lonely walkers on the beach, Cala Formentor, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/D. Schoenen)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Summer vacation does not get better than this

    Five hundred kilometers (300 mi) of coastline, sleepy bays like Cala Formentor (photo), warm temperatures until autumn — makes the largest Balearic island a holiday hotspot. Individual travelers, package holiday makers or celebrities — Mallorca offers accommodation in every price range. And you can get there quickly and inexpensively: from Frankfurt the flying time is only two and a half hours.

  • Mountain village Valldemossa, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/F. Heuer)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    How it all began

    In 1833, a regular ferry service was established between Barcelona and Mallorca. But it was a couple of lovers that made the island a sought-after destination. Writer George Sand and pianist Frédéric Chopin spent the winter of 1838/39 in a monastery in the mountain village of Valldemossa (photo). The novel, which was written there and describes the island, triggered Mallorca's first tourist boom.

  • Deserted, miles of sandy beach, bay of Alcudia, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Schmidt)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Longing for sun, sea, nature

    The first tourists at the beginning of the 20th century mainly came from the Spanish mainland and Great Britain. They sought nature and romance. Mallorca's beaches are still mostly undeveloped, like those of Calvià and Alcúdia (photo). In 1935 the mild climate already attracted 50,000 tourists, in 1950 there were 100,000 and in 1960 the million mark was broken.

  • Crowds of tourists crowded on the beach, El Arenal, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Margais)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Seaside holiday boom

    In the 60s, mass tourism really picked up speed. Huge hotels sprung up along the coast, and pioneers of package tourism such as Neckermann and Dr. Tigges invested diligently. Germans wanted affordable, carefree beach holidays, which is what they got here. The small fishing village El Arenal, twelve kilometers from the island capital Palma, soon become unrecognizable.

  • Bucket drinking with straws, El Arenal, Malalorca, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    The Ballermann party mile

    In the early 80s, El Arenal turned into the epicenter for party holidaymakers. In addition to Germans, the British and Scandinavians come here to party till they drop. The "Ballermann 6" turned into the notorious meeting place for German drinking orgies. It's a Teutonic corruption of "Balnearia," the name for the beach stalls, which are set up at intervals of 500 meters and numbered from 1 to 15.

  • Beach of Es Portixol and the Cathedral of Saint Mary, Palma, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/ZB/J. Kalaene)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Palma: City of culture with beaches

    The 400-year-old cathedral is the landmark of the island capital Palma and also its most visited sight. Until the coronavirus crisis, the 400,000 inhabitants struggled with over-tourism, mainly because of cruise ships that docked here and flooded thousands of visitors into the alleys of the old town. In 2019, over 7 million foreign guests stayed overnight on Mallorca.

  • Flowering almond trees, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Wittek)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Almond blossom a natural spectacle

    The spring and low season in Mallorca begins with the almond blossom. The first tourists enjoy the still relaxed atmosphere on the island, the picturesque towns and villages in the interior and the varied nature. Over a third of the island is a protected landscape area.

  • Mountain biker in the Tramuntana mountains with sea view, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/N. Eisele-Hein)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    The call of the mountain

    Those who love a sporting challenge are drawn to the Tramuntana mountains, which, with several 1000-meter (3280 ft.) peaks, cover the northern and western parts of the island. Mountain bikers can find breathtaking trails — like here at Cap Formentor. Hikers take the long-distance hiking trail GR 221 and racing cyclists the steep serpentines of the mountain passes.

  • Coastal town harbor Port de Sóller, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Tack)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    A paradise for water sports

    A highlight is to experience Mallorca from the water. Those who cannot afford a yacht can at least enjoy the flair of the romantic fishing ports such as Cala Figuera, Porto Colom or Port Sollér. In former times, via the harbor of Soller, oranges that were grown in the mallorquin mountains were shipped to France.

  • Finca Ca'n Coll with pool, Soller, Mallorca, Spain (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/K.-F. Schöfmann)

    Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island

    Finca, an alternative to huge tourist hotels

    Those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of the beaches can rent a finca, a country estate with all the amenities of the inland. Here, relaxation sets in all by itself. No matter whether sun worshippers, party hoppers, people seeking peace and quiet or active holidaymakers — on Mallorca everyone can find their place. After all, four million German holidaymakers a year can't be wrong.

    Author: Anne Termèche


DW recommends

Spain dancing on a volcano as summer openings cause infections spike

COVID-19 infections are steeply rising in Spain after the government has reopened businesses to shore up a nascent recovery. As Stephanie Müller reports from Marbella, public health care could again reach its limits.  

Mallorca vacations mix guilt with pleasure

At Easter, German tourists will return to the Balearic island ― despite heated debates in Germany. However, things are not quite as carefree as they used to be on Mallorca.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Spain welcomes tourists again  

German tourists flock to Mallorca despite pandemic  