Mali's junta gains musical ally, as critics raise alarm

Renowned Malian musician Salif Keita has openly endorsed the country's military junta. Meanwhile, critics have cited growing human rights concerns.

Renowned Malian singer-songwriter Salif Keita has thrown his weight behind Mali's ruling military junta, praising their governance and rejecting allegations of human rights violations. But his comments have generated myriad reactions, with critics pointing to evidence of repression and abuses under military rule.

'We need the military'

Keita recently declared his unwavering support for the military government led by Colonel Assimi Goita. He described the junta as the last bastion of hope for Mali amid years of political turmoil and insecurity.

"I decided to support the military government because Mali is a country that has been sold," Keita said in a DW interview. "The people rose for their sovereignty, and the military government came to support them so lives wouldn't be lost. We need the military. They are our last hope, and we will always support them."

Malian singer-songwriter Salif Keita has been referred to as the 'Golden Voice of Africa' Image: Mehmet Kaman/AA/picture alliance

Keita's view of democracy differs from conventional definitions. He has argued that Mali is embracing an "African democracy," which is distinct from Western models.

"We are a democratic nation, and anyone who says otherwise has a different definition of democracy," he said.

Keita also dismissed accusations of human rights violations, calling them false and politically motivated. He asserted that the junta enjoys overwhelming public support.

"They are followed and loved by 99.99% of their people. We are happy they are in charge because they took control of the country and they are ready to die for their fatherland," he told DW.

Human rights advocates disagree

Despite Keita's defense of the junta, human rights organizations and local experts have painted a completely different picture of Mali.

Aguibou Bouare, president of Mali's National Human Rights Commission, said any citizen, including Keita, has the right to express their opinion, but pointed out that in reality, human rights abuses are widespread in Mali.

"The situation is worrying, primarily in connection with the fight against terrorism," said Bouare. "We record allegations of violations of life, safety and physical integrity by both terrorists and the defense forces, as well as their Russian partners. And the shrinking of civic and political space is apparent."

Bouare also said the growth of displaced communities, the number of forced disappearances and the erosion of civil liberties under the junta were major causes for concern. While efforts are being made to train security forces on human rights issues, he emphasized that it would be a major undertaking.

A climate of repression

Mamadou Ismaila Konate, justice minister from 2016 to 2017, also criticized Keita's praise of the junta, describing it as being disconnected from reality. He pointed to ongoing atrocities and the suppression of dissent as evidence of an authoritarian regime.

"When we look at the atrocities being committed today, including the length of preventive detentions in prisons, and how anyone who speaks out against this regime is hunted down, we see that someone can be a supporter of the current regime and deny human rights violations only until the day they themselves are directly or indirectly affected," Konate said.

Recent political developments present evidence of this repression. Opposition figure Issa Kaou N'Djim, a former ally of the junta, was arrested in Mali for criticizing Burkina Faso's ruling junta. His detention, according to governance expert Paul Amegakpo, reveals the junta's increasing intolerance of dissent.

"The arrest of Issa Kaou N'Djim is a glaring manifestation of the authorities' desire to persecute dissenting voices who demand accountability," Amegakpo said. He added that the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), supported by the junta, risks undermining democratic principles.

Assimi Goita is a Malian military officer who has served as the interim president of Mali since 2021 Image: OUSMANE MAKAVELI/AFP/Getty Images

Keita's polarizing rhetoric

Keita's comments, however, go beyond a critique of governance. In a conversation with DW, he suggested that jihadi insurgents in Mali are "paid to pose as jihadis" and dismissed the West African bloc ECOWAS as a "manipulation tool of the West."

"We love all the ECOWAS member nations; we just don't like the bloc's policies. They are not working for our interests," Keita told DW. Instead, he applauded Alliance of Sahel States forces for their efforts in combating terrorism.

On the question of elections and Mali's political future, Keita supported extending Colonel Goita's tenure, arguing that Malians — not external powers — should determine their leadership.

"He is more than competent. He is young and he understands the challenges facing Mali. The West will not decide for us, Malians themselves will,” he said.

A troubling context

Keita's statements come amid a disconcerting political trend in Mali. The country's current political trajectory stems from a series of coups that have rocked its stability. In August 2020, Colonel Goita led a military takeover, ousting President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after mass protests over corruption, economic instability and an escalating jihadist insurgency.

In May 2021, Goita staged a second coup, removing the interim civilian leaders and consolidating his control. Since then, the junta has postponed elections and faced criticism for silencing dissenting voices.

In February 2023, Mali, alongside Burkina Faso and Niger, established the AES, the Alliance of Sahel States (l'Alliance des États du Sahel in French). The bloc was formed in response to shared security concerns and aims to coordinate military efforts to fight jihadi groups and assert regional sovereignty. However, it remains unclear whether or not the three will be able to achieve such goals amid growing regional unrest.