Mali: Voting begins in referendum on new constitution

Malians are voting Sunday in a referendum on a new constitution that would expand the role of the president and the military.

The West African nation is ruled by military officers, who seized power in a 2020 coup, followed by another coup nine months later which removed the interim civilian government at the time.

Back then the prime minister and the president at the time were to lead a government to steer the country towards new elections.

The ruling junta says the proposed measures are meant to kickstart a gradual transition to civilian rule, with parliamentary elections to be held in October.

A presidential election would follow in February. Mali has been battling an Islamist insurgency and violence, with civilians bearing the brunt of instability.

What are Malians deciding?

Malians are voting 'yes' or 'no' to decide on the draft constitution, seen as being a test for military junta's leader, Assimi Goita.

The proposed changes would expand the role of the president and the military at the expense of the parliament.

The military would be entrusted with the "execution of the law" and the president would have more power over the prime minister and the cabinet.

Goita has not said whether he would run for president. He oversaw the arrest of the nation's acting civilian leader and prime minister in 2021.

Malians have been receiving texts on their phones to persuade them to vote yes on the proposed measures.

While opposition parties and groups have been critical of the new constitution, voting is expected to go in favor of the military junta.

The Freedom House's flagship annual report 2023 labeled Mali as a country that was 'not free.'

The political situation in Mali

Mali built up its democratic institutions for about 20 years after transitioning away from authoritarian rule in 1990s.

However, state fragility led to a coup in 2012 and insecurity followed in the years since. Over the years fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

France, which stationed troops in 2013 to counter terrorism, withdrew troops from Mali in August 2022. Germany is due to pull back troops from Mali in summer 2024.

