Mali says President Assimi Goita survives assassination attempt

Mali's interim president Assimi Goita survived a knife attack on Tuesday, according to the government.

The incident occurred in the great mosque in the capital Bamako during prayers for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, meaning "Feast of Sacrifice."

Goita has since been taken from the scene, AFP reported. while an official at the presidency said he was unharmed.

Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone told the news agency that a man had "tried to kill the president with a knife" but was apprehended.

Colonel Assimi Goita was sworn in as the transitional president last month.

