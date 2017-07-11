 Mali says President Assimi Goita survives assassination attempt | News | DW | 20.07.2021

Mali says President Assimi Goita survives assassination attempt

The interim leader had to be whisked away from prayers during the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha in the capital Bamako. Assimi Goita was sworn in last month.

Assimi Goita

Assimi Goita is the Mali interim president

Mali's interim president Assimi Goita survived a knife attack on Tuesday, according to the government.

The incident occurred in the great mosque in the capital Bamako during prayers for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, meaning "Feast of Sacrifice."

Goita has since been taken from the scene, AFP reported. while an official at the presidency said he was unharmed.

Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone told the news agency that a man had "tried to kill the president with a knife" but was apprehended.

"The attacker was immediately subdued by security," the presidency's official Twitter account posted. "Investigations are ongoing."

Colonel Assimi Goita was sworn in as the transitional president last month.

jsi/rc (AFP, Reuters)

