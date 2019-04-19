 Mali: Nearly 100 die in attack on Dogon village | News | DW | 10.06.2019

News

Mali: Nearly 100 die in attack on Dogon village

About 100 Malians have been killed in an overnight attack on an ethnic Dogon village, officials say. Fighting between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders has intensified in recent months.

Dogon women carrying water

Gunmen attacked a central Malian village inhabited by the Dogon community overnight to Monday and killed dozens of people, a local official and a security source have said.

"Right now we have 95 dead civilians. The bodies are burned; we are continuing to look for others, " an official in Koundou district told the news agency Agence France-Presse.

A security source at the massacre site in the village of Sobane-Kou told AFP that "a Dogon village has been virtually wiped out."

Turmoil and violence

Hundreds of Malians have died in fighting between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders since January. The growing violence led to the entire Malian government stepping down in April.

Mali has been in a state of violent unrest since Tuaregs and allied jihadis took over much of the country in an insurgency in 2012. Although French forces managed to push the rebels back the following year, the West African country has remained in turmoil since then.

tj/msh (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Mali prime minister resigns after Ogossagou massacre

Amid tribal violence and protests in Mali, Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga resigned alongside his entire cabinet. The public was enraged by a massacre of some 160 Fulani herders by members of a rival community. (19.04.2019)  

Mali: Thousands protest inaction after deadly ethnic attack

Some 30,000 people in Mali's capital Bamako have protested government inaction towards escalating ethnic violence. It came after the massacre of 160 people in Ogossagou, a village of the Muslim Fulani ethnic group. (06.04.2019)  

Related content

USA Premier Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga in New York

Mali prime minister resigns after Ogossagou massacre 19.04.2019

Amid tribal violence and protests in Mali, Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga resigned alongside his entire cabinet. The public was enraged by a massacre of some 160 Fulani herders by members of a rival community.

Mali, Bamako: Dr. Boubou Cisse (Mitte)

Mali names new prime minister after ethnic massacre 22.04.2019

Mali's president has appointed a new prime minister, after the country's government resigned. Boubou Cisse, who had been serving as finance minster, is now charged with easing growing unrest.

Mali Soldat der Armee

Mali: More than 100 killed in ethnic massacre 24.03.2019

Members of the Dogon tribe reportedly burned a large portion of a village belonging to Muslim Fulanis. Tensions between the two have surged since the government started battling extremists in its desert territories.

