Mali: Militants attack police school near airport — army

Mali's army said militants attacked a military police school near Bamako's international airport. While Mali has been grappling with an insurgency since 2012, it is rare for militants to attack the capital.

Militants mounted an attack on a military base in the Malian capital, Bamako, on Tuesday, Mali's army said.

News agencies had previously reported sounds of gunfire that began around 5:00 a.m. local time (0500 UTC/GMT) in parts of the city, including near the international airport.

What do we know about the situation in Bamako?

Mali's army confirmed that there had been a militant attack in Bamako, adding that the situation was "under control."

"Early this morning, a group of terrorists tried to infiltrate the Faladie military police school," the army said on social media. "The situation is under control."

The military police school is in the Faladie district on the southeastern outskirts of Bamako, near the international airport.

The army said that clearing operations were underway and urged residents to avoid the area.

Mali's Security Ministry said there had been attacks on the military police school and other "sensitive points of the capital."

The AFP news agency reported that two soldiers had been injured, citing the soldiers and their families.

While Mali has been struggling with an insurgency for over a decade, it is rare for militants to mount attacks within Bamako.

Mali's military leadership grapples with insurgency

Mali has been ruled by military leaders since coups in 2020 and 2021.

The West African country has been faced with an Islamist insurgency since 2012 that has also beset several neighboring Sahel states.

The gunfire comes as West Africa grapples with unprecedented flooding. Mali's transitional government declared a state of natural disaster on Monday.

sdi/sms (AFP, Reuters)