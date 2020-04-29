 Mali: German soldiers injured in smoke grenade explosion | News | DW | 29.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mali: German soldiers injured in smoke grenade explosion

German soldiers were on patrol in eastern Mali when a smoke grenade was unexpectedly set off. The Bundeswehr have opened an investigation into the incident.

A Bundeswehr soldier in Mali

Five German soldiers were injured when a smoke grenade exploded during a patrol in eastern Mali, the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, said on Wednesday.

The soldiers were patrolling a region south the city of Gao in eastern Mali when the smoke grenade set off unexpectedly in the Dingo armored vehicle in which they were riding. The reason for the explosion remains unclear, the Bundeswehr said.

One soldier was "moderately" injured, while the other four picked up minor injuries. They were brought to a military medical facility in Gao for treatment.

Watch video 01:41

Merkel makes Mali stopover during West Africa tour

The Bundeswehr has informed the relatives of the soldiers. The incident is under investigation.

More than 1,000 German soldiers are stationed in Mali as part of a United Nations mission in the West African country. Mali has continuously battled a jihadist insurgency in the region.

  • Blowing up mines near Sarajevo (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hanschke)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Germany's role in NATO

    West Germany officially joined the trans-Atlantic alliance in 1955. However, it wasn't until after reunification in 1990 that the German government considered "out of area" missions led by NATO. From peacekeeping to deterrence, Germany's Bundeswehr has since been deployed in several countries across the globe in defense of its allies.

  • German soldiers in Bosnia (picture alliance/AP Photo/H. Delic)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Bosnia: Germany's first NATO mission

    In 1995, Germany participated in its first "out of area" NATO mission as part of a UN-mandated peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the deployment, German soldiers joined other NATO member forces to provide security in the wake of the Bosnian War. The peacekeeping mission included more than 60,000 troops from NATO's member states and partners.

  • NATO Kosovo (picture-alliance/dpa/V.Xhemaj)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Keeping the peace in Kosovo

    Since the beginning of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, some 8,500 German soldiers have been deployed in the young country. In 1999, NATO launched an air assault against Serbian forces accused of carrying out a brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists and their civilian supporters. Approximately 550 Bundeswehr troops are still stationed in Kosovo.

  • German crew members aboard warship FGS Bonn (picture alliance/AP Photo/M.Schreiber)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Patrolling the Aegean Sea

    In 2016, Germany deployed its combat support ship "Bonn" to lead a NATO mission backed by the EU in the Aegean Sea. The mission included conducting "reconnaissance, monitoring and surveillance of illegal crossings" in Greek and Turkish territorial waters at the height of the migration crisis. Germany, Greece and Turkey had requested assistance from the trans-Atlantic alliance.

  • ISAF Soldaten Afghanistan (picture alliance/AP Photo/A.Niedringhaus)

    Germany's NATO missions

    More than a decade in Afghanistan

    In 2003, Germany's parliament voted to send Bundeswehr troops to Afghanistan in support of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). Germany became the third-largest contributor of troops and led the Regional Command North. More than 50 German troops were killed during the mission. Nearly a thousand soldiers are still deployed in Afghanistan as part of Resolute Support.

  • Gemrman tanks in Lithuania (picture alliance/dpa/M. Kul)

    Germany's NATO missions

    German tanks in Lithuania

    Forming part of NATO's "enhanced forward presence" in the Baltic states, 450 Bundeswehr soldiers have been deployed to Lithuania so far in 2017. The battalion-size battlegroups there are led by Germany, Canada, the UK and US to reinforce collective defense on the alliance's eastern flank. It forms the "biggest reinforcement of Alliance collective defence in a generation," according to NATO.

  • German soldier taking part in military exercises for VJTF (S. Gallup/Getty Images)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Taking over the leadership

    The Bundeswehr is due to take over leadership of NATO's multinational Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) at the start of 2019. The rapid reaction force has been set up to counter potential Russian aggression on the alliance's eastern flank.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


dv/rt (dpa, epd)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Opinion: German troops in Mali – time for plain talk

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has called for greater commitment from the Malian government to ensure peace. So far so good, but that's not enough, says Daniel Pelz. (13.11.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland | Symbolbild Bundeswehr Coronakrise

Coronavirus: Countries 'ignored' early warnings for COVID-19 29.04.2020

Though early warning resources are in place, they have not yet worked in real time, a German military think tank has claimed. The US was cited as a prime example of political failures to implement existing systems.

Deutschland Corona-Krise | Sanitäter der Bundeswehr

How the German military is fighting coronavirus 26.03.2020

The German military has had to show some flexibility to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The Bundeswehr is also increasingly being asked to protect civilians, as well as its own troops.

Bundeswehrsoldat

Germany: 14 Bundeswehr members deemed extremist 03.03.2020

Germany's military intelligence service has been investigating hundreds of Bundeswehr soldiers suspected of harboring right-wing extremist leanings. A new report seen by German media shows what they've discovered.

Advertisement