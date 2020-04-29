Mali: German soldiers injured in smoke grenade explosion

Five German soldiers were injured when a smoke grenade exploded during a patrol in eastern Mali, the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, said on Wednesday.

The soldiers were patrolling a region south the city of Gao in eastern Mali when the smoke grenade set off unexpectedly in the Dingo armored vehicle in which they were riding. The reason for the explosion remains unclear, the Bundeswehr said.

One soldier was "moderately" injured, while the other four picked up minor injuries. They were brought to a military medical facility in Gao for treatment.

The Bundeswehr has informed the relatives of the soldiers. The incident is under investigation.

More than 1,000 German soldiers are stationed in Mali as part of a United Nations mission in the West African country. Mali has continuously battled a jihadist insurgency in the region.

