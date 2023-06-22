  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic sub
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
SportsMali

Mali: FIBA takes action after sexual abuse allegations

1 hour ago

The International Basketball Federation issued a lifetime ban to the former coach of Mali's junior basketball team after sexual harassment allegations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SvaJ
Picture of a woman holding a basketball
Image: Elina Manninen/PantherMedia/IMAGO

Mali's former national team coach on Wednesday was issued a lifetime ban by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) following allegations of systemic sexual harassment within the Mali Basketball Federation (FMBB).

In a statement issued by the global basketball body, FIBA said that after the allegations emerged in the summer of 2021, disciplinary proceedings were launched against 10 people, including a number involved in the coaching setup of Mali's national team.

Lifetime ban for former coach

The decision was taken to issue a lifetime suspension to Amadou Bamba, the former national team coach, along with a fine of CHF 80,000 ($89,415, €81,275).

Bamba was accused of sexually abusing underage girls in his protection. He was defended by Jean Claude Sidibe, a lawyer as well as the former president of the FMBB and a former sports minister in the country. 

Another former president of the FMBB, Harouna Maiga was given an eight-year suspension along with a CHF 20,000 fine.

Former FMBB secretary general Seydou Maiga, FMBB vice-president Amadou Traore and the national team's assistant coach Fatoumata Diallo were all given suspensions ranging from six to two years and fines.

Allegations of historic abuse

In August 2021, Mali became the first African team to reach the semifinal of the Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, but it was an achievement that would be overshadowed by a sexual abuse scandal in the run-up to the tournament.

FIBA launched an inquiry following revelations by Human Rights Watch (HRW) on June 10, 2021, which saw Bamba arrested on accusations of sexual abuse against minors.

HRW said that abuse in Mali's basketball setup has been taking place unchecked for nearly 20 years and senior officials have failed to act.

In September 2021, an independent report found that there had been a history of negligence and pointed to "an institutionalised system of sexual abuse and harassment and cover-ups."

Those who have now been sanctioned will also be required to complete FIBA-approved safeguarding training before the suspensions end as a pre-condition for their return to FIBA or FIBA-related activities.

FIBA said in a statement that it would focus on " developing safeguarding policies, resources, and education, and improving protection of persons in vulnerable situations within the Mali basketball landscape."

kb/sms (FIBA)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A view shows the damaged Chongar bridge.

Ukraine updates: Ukraine 'damages' key Crimea bridge

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in Luanda, Angola carrying placards

Angolan police crack down on fuel hike protests

Angolan police crack down on fuel hike protests

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A child bathes in the water flowing out of the sewer treatment plant

India swelters under deadly heat wave

India swelters under deadly heat wave

Climate14 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

Germany has one of the best health care systems in the world. But the system itself is falling sick.

Why is there a shortage of care workers in Germany?

Why is there a shortage of care workers in Germany?

Health2 hours ago01:24 min
More from Germany

Europe

Posters for the social-democratic PASOK party in Greece in the run-up to the parliamentary election on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Conflicts16 hours ago02:00 min
More from Middle East

North America

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a thumbs up signal.

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman affected by Suzano eucalyptus producing methods looks outside a window in her home

Paper at the expense of communities and nature in Brazil

Paper at the expense of communities and nature in Brazil

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage