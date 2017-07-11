 Mali: Ex-President Amadou Toumani Toure dies | News | DW | 10.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mali: Ex-President Amadou Toumani Toure dies

The former army general won acclaim for pursuing democratic reforms before being ousted in a military coup in 2012.

Black and white photo of Amadou Toumani Toure

Former Mali President Amadou Toumani Toure has died at the age of 72, a family member said on Tuesday.

"Amadou Toumani Toure died during the night of Monday to Tuesday in Turkey," where he had been taken for health reasons, his nephew Oumar Toure told the news agency AFP.

The former army general was celebrated for enacting democratic reforms in the West African nation, but was ousted in a military coup in 2012.

Toure came to power in 1991, when he led a coup against dictator Moussa Traore, after 22 years of hardline rule. Traore died in Mali September. 

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become availab.e

aw/rt (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Mali will not charge former president Toure with treason

Mali dropped its charges of high treason against former president Amadou Toumani Toure, who was overthrown in a coup in 2012 that brought instability to the nation.  

Advertisement