Mali: Ex-President Amadou Toumani Toure dies

Former Mali President Amadou Toumani Toure has died at the age of 72, a family member said on Tuesday.

"Amadou Toumani Toure died during the night of Monday to Tuesday in Turkey," where he had been taken for health reasons, his nephew Oumar Toure told the news agency AFP.

The former army general was celebrated for enacting democratic reforms in the West African nation, but was ousted in a military coup in 2012.

Toure came to power in 1991, when he led a coup against dictator Moussa Traore, after 22 years of hardline rule. Traore died in Mali September.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become availab.e

