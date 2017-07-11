Mali: EU sanctions prime minister, other junta members

The European Union on Friday blacklisted five members of transitional interim Mali President Assimi Goita's inner circle, including his prime minister, after the military scrapped plans to hold elections in February, according to a statement.

The travel bans and asset freezes affect Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga and top military commanders who ousted former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power in August 2020. Keita died last month at the age of 76.

"The five designated people are subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories, and an asset freeze," a statement from the bloc said.

Goita put himself in charge last year after two military coups — in 2020 and 2021 — dismissing the civilian leaders of Mali's transitional government in the process.

