 Mali: Dozens killed and missing in attack on army camps | News | DW | 01.10.2019

News

Mali: Dozens killed and missing in attack on army camps

At least 25 people have been killed and a further 60 are missing following an attack by extremists on a military camp in Mali, the country's government said. It is thought an al-Qaida-linked group carried out the attack.

The Mali government said on Tuesday that al-Qaida-linked groups attacked military bases in central Mali. At least 25 people have been killed in the attacks with another 60 people missing. The government reported that 15 extremists were also killed in the fighting.

More to come...

Mali soldiers participate in tactical exercises, standing next to their 4x4s

