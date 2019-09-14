Mali: Dozens killed and missing in attack on army camps
At least 25 people have been killed and a further 60 are missing following an attack by extremists on a military camp in Mali, the country's government said. It is thought an al-Qaida-linked group carried out the attack.
The Mali government said on Tuesday that al-Qaida-linked groups attacked military bases in central Mali. At least 25 people have been killed in the attacks with another 60 people missing. The government reported that 15 extremists were also killed in the fighting.