Mali: Dozens killed and missing in attack on army camps

The Mali government said on Tuesday that al-Qaida-linked groups attacked military bases in central Mali. At least 25 people have been killed in the attacks with another 60 people missing. The government reported that 15 extremists were also killed in the fighting.

The attacks took place at similar times at the military bases in Boulikessi and Mondoro on Monday.

At the Boulikessi camp insurgents with links to Al-Qaida attacked the regional G5 Sahel Force. The group used heavy weaponry in the attack and caused "heavy equipment losses and major damage," Malian government spokesman Yaya Sangare said in a statement.

After exchange of gunfire the Mali military managed to retake control of the camp. It claims to have killed 15 insurgents and five of their vehicles.

In the near-simultaneous attack at the Mondoro camp a local resident reported that two civilians were among the casualties.

kmm (AP/Reuters)

